Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Sharon Van Etten, Arcade Fire, Bad Bunny, Kikagaku Moyo, CHAI, Arp, 700 Bliss, Tirzah, Monaleo ft. Flo Milli, AJ Tracey, A$AP Rocky, The WAEVE, Bolis Pupul, Liars, Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella), Glasser, Stealing Sheep, Belle and Sebastian, Porridge Radio, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Praise, Joyce Manor, Guided by Voices, The Chats, Pink Mountaintops, The Afghan Whigs, bdrmm, Tan Cologne, Kelsey Waldon, Joan Shelley & Bill Callahan, Wake, Candy, Vomit Forth
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes
Arcade Fire - Age of Anxiety I
Bad Bunny - Después de la Playa
Kikagaku Moyo - Monaka
CHAI - SURPRISE
Arp - New Pleasures
700 Bliss - Bless Grips
Tirzah - Ribs
Monaleo - We Not Humping (Remix ft. Flo Milli)
AJ Tracey - Reasonable
A$AP Rocky - D.M.B.
The WAEVE - Something Pretty
Bolis Pupul - Rendez-Voodoo
Liars - My Pulse to Ponder (P.E.'s I Gotcha! Remix)
Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) - Blemishes
Glasser - New Scars
Stealing Sheep - Never Gonna Live Up
Belle & Sebastian - Working Boy in New York City
Porridge Radio - End of Last Year
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Dive Deep
Praise - Limited Sense of Possibility
Joyce Manor - Don't Try
Guided by Voices - Unproductive Funk
The Chats - 6L GTR
Pink Mountaintops - Miss Sundown
The Afghan Whigs - The Getaway
bdrmm - three
Tan Cologne - Topaz Wave
Kelsey Waldon - Sweet Little Girl
Joan Shelley & Bill Callahan - Amberlit Morning
Wake - Swallow the Light
Candy - Human Condition Above Human Opinion
Vomit Forth - Seething Malevolence