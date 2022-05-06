Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sharon Van Etten, Arcade Fire, Bad Bunny, Kikagaku Moyo, CHAI, Arp, 700 Bliss, Tirzah, Monaleo ft. Flo Milli, AJ Tracey, A$AP Rocky, The WAEVE, Bolis Pupul, Liars, Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella), Glasser, Stealing Sheep, Belle and Sebastian, Porridge Radio, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Praise, Joyce Manor, Guided by Voices, The Chats, Pink Mountaintops, The Afghan Whigs, bdrmm, Tan Cologne, Kelsey Waldon, Joan Shelley & Bill Callahan, Wake, Candy, Vomit Forth

Sharon Van Etten - Mistakes

Arcade Fire - Age of Anxiety I

Bad Bunny - Después de la Playa

Kikagaku Moyo - Monaka

CHAI - SURPRISE

Arp - New Pleasures

700 Bliss - Bless Grips

Tirzah - Ribs

Monaleo - We Not Humping (Remix ft. Flo Milli)

AJ Tracey - Reasonable

A$AP Rocky - D.M.B.

The WAEVE - Something Pretty

Bolis Pupul - Rendez-Voodoo

Liars - My Pulse to Ponder (P.E.'s I Gotcha! Remix)

Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) - Blemishes

Glasser - New Scars

Stealing Sheep - Never Gonna Live Up

Belle & Sebastian - Working Boy in New York City

Porridge Radio - End of Last Year

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Dive Deep

Praise - Limited Sense of Possibility

Joyce Manor - Don't Try

Guided by Voices - Unproductive Funk

The Chats - 6L GTR

Pink Mountaintops - Miss Sundown

The Afghan Whigs - The Getaway

bdrmm - three

Tan Cologne - Topaz Wave

Kelsey Waldon - Sweet Little Girl

Joan Shelley & Bill Callahan - Amberlit Morning

Wake - Swallow the Light

Candy - Human Condition Above Human Opinion

Vomit Forth - Seething Malevolence