Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Kendrick Lamar ft. Sampha, My Chemical Romance, Burna Boy, Kevin Morby, Julia Jacklin, Shygirl, Yaya Bey, Aoife Nessa Frances, Arlo McKinley, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Slang, The Party Dozen ft. Nick Cave, Viagra Boys, Gwenno, JB Dunckel, Major Murphy, Ruby Goon, Crack Cloud, Gentle Sinners, Oog Bogo, Yoo Doo Right, Adwaith, Young Guv, The Lounge Society, Martin Carr, Jonathan Personne, SRSQ, Stella Donnelly, Fairweather, Lande Hekt, Rachel Bobbitt, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, and Kendrick Lamar ft. Beth Gibbons.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Kendrick Lamar - Father Time (ft. Sampha)
My Chemical Romance - The Foundations of Decay
Burna Boy - Last Last
Kevin Morby - Five Easy Pieces
Julia Jacklin - Lydia Wears A Cross
Shygirl - Firefly
Yaya Bey - Reprise
Aoife Nessa Frances - Emptiness Follows
Arlo McKinley - To Die For
Danger Mouse & Black Thought - No Gold Teeth
Slang - Wrong Wrong Wrong
The Party Dozen ft Nick Cave - Macca the Mutt
Viagra Boys - Troglodyte
Gwenno - Tresor
JB Dunckel (Air) - Zombie Park
Major Murphy - Access Point
Ruby Goon - Cold Wind
Crack Cloud - Please Yourself
Gentle Sinners (Arab Strap, The Twilight Sad) - Landfill
Oog Bogo - Plastic
Yoo Doo Right - The Failure Of Stiff, Tired Friends
Adwaith - Wedi Blino
Young Guv - Nowhere at All
The Lounge Society - Blood Money
Martin Carr - Strange Journey
Jonathan Personne (Corridor) - Un homme sans visage
SRSQ - Saved for Summer
Stella Donnelly - Lungs
Fairweather - Untethered
Lande Hekt - Romantic
Rachel Bobbitt - More
Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – Seven Red Rose Tattoos
Kendrick Lamar - Mother I Sober (ft. Beth Gibbons of Portishead)