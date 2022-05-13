Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Kendrick Lamar ft. Sampha, My Chemical Romance, Burna Boy, Kevin Morby, Julia Jacklin, Shygirl, Yaya Bey, Aoife Nessa Frances, Arlo McKinley, Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Slang, The Party Dozen ft. Nick Cave, Viagra Boys, Gwenno, JB Dunckel, Major Murphy, Ruby Goon, Crack Cloud, Gentle Sinners, Oog Bogo, Yoo Doo Right, Adwaith, Young Guv, The Lounge Society, Martin Carr, Jonathan Personne, SRSQ, Stella Donnelly, Fairweather, Lande Hekt, Rachel Bobbitt, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, and Kendrick Lamar ft. Beth Gibbons.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Kendrick Lamar - Father Time (ft. Sampha)

My Chemical Romance - The Foundations of Decay

Burna Boy - Last Last

Kevin Morby - Five Easy Pieces

Julia Jacklin - Lydia Wears A Cross

Shygirl - Firefly

Yaya Bey - Reprise

Aoife Nessa Frances - Emptiness Follows

Arlo McKinley - To Die For

Danger Mouse & Black Thought - No Gold Teeth

Slang - Wrong Wrong Wrong

The Party Dozen ft Nick Cave - Macca the Mutt

Viagra Boys - Troglodyte

Gwenno - Tresor

JB Dunckel (Air) - Zombie Park

Major Murphy - Access Point

Ruby Goon - Cold Wind

Crack Cloud - Please Yourself

Gentle Sinners (Arab Strap, The Twilight Sad) - Landfill

Oog Bogo - Plastic

Yoo Doo Right - The Failure Of Stiff, Tired Friends

Adwaith - Wedi Blino

Young Guv - Nowhere at All

The Lounge Society - Blood Money

Martin Carr - Strange Journey

Jonathan Personne (Corridor) - Un homme sans visage

SRSQ - Saved for Summer

Stella Donnelly - Lungs

Fairweather - Untethered

Lande Hekt - Romantic

Rachel Bobbitt - More

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – Seven Red Rose Tattoos

Kendrick Lamar - Mother I Sober (ft. Beth Gibbons of Portishead)