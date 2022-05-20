Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Fousheé, Special Interest, Lykke Li, Ravyn Lenae ft. Mereba, Diana Ross & Tame Impala, Naima Bock, Sudan Archives, Santigold, Horsegirl, Angel Olsen, Friendship, Boris, The Wonder Years, John Moreland, Oneida, Built to Spill, Spiral Stairs, La Luz, The Besnard Lakes, Florence + the Machine, Soccer Mommy, Weird Nightmare, Kiwi Jr, Sun's Signature, MISZCZYK ft. Laetitia Sadier, Animal Collective, OSEES, Ty Segall, Cola, fanclubwallet, Ian Sweet, SOAK, Dot Allison, Art D'Ecco, Daniel Avery, Automatic, Kamikaze Nurse, Sunami, Sentenced 2 Die, and Cave In.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Fousheé - I'm Fine
Special Interest - (Herman's) House
Lykke Li - Over
Ravyn Lenae - Where I'm From (ft. Mereba)
Diana Ross & Tame Impala - Turn Up the Sunshine
Naima Bock - Toll
Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul
Santigold - High Priestess
Horsegirl - Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
Angel Olsen - Through the Fires
Friendship - Hank
Boris - She Is Burning
The Wonder Years - Summer Clothes
John Moreland - Claim Your Prize
Oneida - I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand
Built to Spill - Understood
Spiral Stairs - Pressure Drop [End of the Hurricane]
La Luz - Endless Afternoon
The Besnard Lakes - A Jacket for a Rainy Lady
Florence + the Machine - Search and Destroy (The Stooges cover)
Soccer Mommy - Bones
Weird Nightmare - Darkroom
Kiwi Jr - Night Vision
Sun's Signature - Underwater
MISZCZYK - In the Dark (ft. Laetitia Sadier)
Animal Collective - Cherokee (Dennis Bovell remix)
OSEES - Funeral Solution
Ty Segall - Saturday Pt 2
Cola - Fulton Park
fanclubwallet - You Have Got to be Kidding Me
Ian Sweet - Fight
SOAK - Swear Jar
Dot Allison - Cue the Tears (Anton Newcombe Remix)
Art D'Ecco - Midlife Crisis
Daniel Avery - Chaos Energy
Automatic - Skyscraper
Kamikaze Nurse - Pet Meds
Sunami - I Don't Care
Sentenced 2 Die - Draining Blood from the Body
Cave In - Wavering Angel