Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fousheé, Special Interest, Lykke Li, Ravyn Lenae ft. Mereba, Diana Ross & Tame Impala, Naima Bock, Sudan Archives, Santigold, Horsegirl, Angel Olsen, Friendship, Boris, The Wonder Years, John Moreland, Oneida, Built to Spill, Spiral Stairs, La Luz, The Besnard Lakes, Florence + the Machine, Soccer Mommy, Weird Nightmare, Kiwi Jr, Sun's Signature, MISZCZYK ft. Laetitia Sadier, Animal Collective, OSEES, Ty Segall, Cola, fanclubwallet, Ian Sweet, SOAK, Dot Allison, Art D'Ecco, Daniel Avery, Automatic, Kamikaze Nurse, Sunami, Sentenced 2 Die, and Cave In.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Fousheé - I'm Fine

Special Interest - (Herman's) House

Lykke Li - Over

Ravyn Lenae - Where I'm From (ft. Mereba)

Diana Ross & Tame Impala - Turn Up the Sunshine

Naima Bock - Toll

Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul

Santigold - High Priestess

Horsegirl - Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

Angel Olsen - Through the Fires

Friendship - Hank

Boris - She Is Burning

The Wonder Years - Summer Clothes

John Moreland - Claim Your Prize

Oneida - I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand

Built to Spill - Understood

Spiral Stairs - Pressure Drop [End of the Hurricane]

La Luz - Endless Afternoon

The Besnard Lakes - A Jacket for a Rainy Lady

Florence + the Machine - Search and Destroy (The Stooges cover)

Soccer Mommy - Bones

Weird Nightmare - Darkroom

Kiwi Jr - Night Vision

Sun's Signature - Underwater

MISZCZYK - In the Dark (ft. Laetitia Sadier)

Animal Collective - Cherokee (Dennis Bovell remix)

OSEES - Funeral Solution

Ty Segall - Saturday Pt 2

Cola - Fulton Park

fanclubwallet - You Have Got to be Kidding Me

Ian Sweet - Fight

SOAK - Swear Jar

Dot Allison - Cue the Tears (Anton Newcombe Remix)

Art D'Ecco - Midlife Crisis

Daniel Avery - Chaos Energy

Automatic - Skyscraper

Kamikaze Nurse - Pet Meds

Sunami - I Don't Care

Sentenced 2 Die - Draining Blood from the Body

Cave In - Wavering Angel