Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Gold Panda, Lil Silva ft. serpentwithfeet, Rico Nasty, Mura Masa ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng, Emma-Jean Thackray ft. Wiki, Protoje, Calvin Harris w/ Dua Lipa & Young Thug, The Range, 700 Bliss ft. Alli Logout, Daphni, Hercules and Love Affair ft. Anohni & Budgie, L.A. Salami, Belief, Dehd, Ganser, Sonagi, For Your Health, awakebutstillinbed, Will Haven, Slang, Cut Worms, Wilco, Amanda Shires, The Interrupters, JER, Bruce Lee Band, Acid Klaus, James Righton, Katrina Ford, The KVB, Just Mustard, Pure Adult, Suede, and Liam Gallagher.
Gold Panda - I've Felt Better (Than I Do Now)
Lil Silva - Another Sketch (ft. serpentwithfeet)
Rico Nasty - Intrusive
Mura Masa - blessing me (ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)
Emma-Jean Thackray - Golden Green (Remix ft. Wiki)
Protoje - Incient Stepping
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug - Potion
The Range - Relegate
700 Bliss (Moor Mother + DJ Haram) - Capitol (ft. Alli Logout of Special Interest)
Daphni - Cherry
Hercules & Love Affair - One ft Anohni & Budgie
L.A. Salami - Desperate Times, Mediocre Measures
Belief - Art of Love
Dehd - Window
Ganser - People Watching
Sonagi - Ambivalence
For Your Health - Disarmament
awakebutstillinbed - Ride
Will Haven - Wings of Mariposa
Slang - King Gunn
Cut Worms - Dreams Most Wild
Wilco - Hints
Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove
The Interrupters - Anything Was Better
JER - Bothered
Bruce Lee Band - So Nice for Me and You
Acid Klaus - Party Sized Away Day
James Righton (Klaxons) - Never Give Up the City
Katrina Ford - Go Deep
The KVB - Lumens (Trentemøller remix)
Just Mustard - Early
Pure Adult - The Power Of Incredible Violence Pt. III
Suede - She Still Leads Me On
Liam Gallagher - Better Days