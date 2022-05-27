Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Gold Panda, Lil Silva ft. serpentwithfeet, Rico Nasty, Mura Masa ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng, Emma-Jean Thackray ft. Wiki, Protoje, Calvin Harris w/ Dua Lipa & Young Thug, The Range, 700 Bliss ft. Alli Logout, Daphni, Hercules and Love Affair ft. Anohni & Budgie, L.A. Salami, Belief, Dehd, Ganser, Sonagi, For Your Health, awakebutstillinbed, Will Haven, Slang, Cut Worms, Wilco, Amanda Shires, The Interrupters, JER, Bruce Lee Band, Acid Klaus, James Righton, Katrina Ford, The KVB, Just Mustard, Pure Adult, Suede, and Liam Gallagher.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Gold Panda - I've Felt Better (Than I Do Now)

Lil Silva - Another Sketch (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Rico Nasty - Intrusive

Mura Masa - blessing me (ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)

Emma-Jean Thackray - Golden Green (Remix ft. Wiki)

Protoje - Incient Stepping

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug - Potion

The Range - Relegate

700 Bliss (Moor Mother + DJ Haram) - Capitol (ft. Alli Logout of Special Interest)

Daphni - Cherry

Hercules & Love Affair - One ft Anohni & Budgie

L.A. Salami - Desperate Times, Mediocre Measures

Belief - Art of Love

Dehd - Window

Ganser - People Watching

Sonagi - Ambivalence

For Your Health - Disarmament

awakebutstillinbed - Ride

Will Haven - Wings of Mariposa

Slang - King Gunn

Cut Worms - Dreams Most Wild

Wilco - Hints

Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove

The Interrupters - Anything Was Better

JER - Bothered

Bruce Lee Band - So Nice for Me and You

Acid Klaus - Party Sized Away Day

James Righton (Klaxons) - Never Give Up the City

Katrina Ford - Go Deep

The KVB - Lumens (Trentemøller remix)

Just Mustard - Early

Pure Adult - The Power Of Incredible Violence Pt. III

Suede - She Still Leads Me On

Liam Gallagher - Better Days