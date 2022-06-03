Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius, Pinkshift, Big Joanie, Horsegirl, Angel Olsen, Nikki Lane, The Mountain Goats, Queen of Jeans, Mariel Buckley, Beth Orton, Arp, Flasher, Fake Palms, Birds In Row, The Callous Daoboys, Viagra Boys, Wilder Maker, Vandoliers, The Heavy Heavy, Alela Diane, Florist, The Dream Syndicate, 070 Shake, Working Men's Club, Polo G, Lakeyah & Latto, La Femme, Tim Heidecker & Kurt Vile, Joyeria, Hello Mary, BOAT, Stay Inside, and Ithaca.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge of the World (ft. Perfume Genius)
Pinkshift - nothing (in my head)
Big Joanie - Happier Still
Horsegirl - Homage to Birdnoculars
Angel Olsen - Right Now
Nikki Lane - First High
The Mountain Goats - Training Montage
Queen of Jeans - Was I Ever
Mariel Buckley - Shooting at the Moon
Beth Orton - Weather Alive
Arp - Eniko
Flasher - I'm Better
Fake Palms - Satellite
Birds In Row - Water Wings
The Callous Daoboys - What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?
Viagra Boys - Punk Rock Loser
Wilder Maker - Letter of Apology
Vandoliers - Before the Fall
The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (Single Version)
Alela Diane - Howling Wind
Florist - Sci-Fi Silence
The Dream Syndicate - Every Time You Come Around
070 Shake - Medicine
Working Men's Club - Ploys
Polo G - Distraction
Lakeyah & Latto - Mind Yo Business
La Femme - Sacate La
Tim Heidecker & Kurt Vile - Sirens of Titans
Joyeria - Wild Joy
Hello Mary - Looking Right Into The Sun
BOAT - Dark Dependency
Stay Inside - Eraser
Ithaca - Camera Eats First