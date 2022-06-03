Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius, Pinkshift, Big Joanie, Horsegirl, Angel Olsen, Nikki Lane, The Mountain Goats, Queen of Jeans, Mariel Buckley, Beth Orton, Arp, Flasher, Fake Palms, Birds In Row, The Callous Daoboys, Viagra Boys, Wilder Maker, Vandoliers, The Heavy Heavy, Alela Diane, Florist, The Dream Syndicate, 070 Shake, Working Men's Club, Polo G, Lakeyah & Latto, La Femme, Tim Heidecker & Kurt Vile, Joyeria, Hello Mary, BOAT, Stay Inside, and Ithaca.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge of the World (ft. Perfume Genius)

Pinkshift - nothing (in my head)

Big Joanie - Happier Still

Horsegirl - Homage to Birdnoculars

Angel Olsen - Right Now

Nikki Lane - First High

The Mountain Goats - Training Montage

Queen of Jeans - Was I Ever

Mariel Buckley - Shooting at the Moon

Beth Orton - Weather Alive

Arp - Eniko

Flasher - I'm Better

Fake Palms - Satellite

Birds In Row - Water Wings

The Callous Daoboys - What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?

Viagra Boys - Punk Rock Loser

Wilder Maker - Letter of Apology

Vandoliers - Before the Fall

The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (Single Version)

Alela Diane - Howling Wind

Florist - Sci-Fi Silence

The Dream Syndicate - Every Time You Come Around

070 Shake - Medicine

Working Men's Club - Ploys

Polo G - Distraction

Lakeyah & Latto - Mind Yo Business

La Femme - Sacate La

Tim Heidecker & Kurt Vile - Sirens of Titans

Joyeria - Wild Joy

Hello Mary - Looking Right Into The Sun

BOAT - Dark Dependency

Stay Inside - Eraser

Ithaca - Camera Eats First