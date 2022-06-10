Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Pharrell Williams (ft. Tyler The Creator & 21 Savage), Soccer Mommy, Shygirl, For Your Health, awakebutstillinbed, Bonny Light Horseman, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cass McCombs, SZA, Pianos Become the Teeth, Moor Mother (ft. Melanie Charles), Zola Jesus, Joyce Manor, Jimmy Eat World, The Range, Michaela Anne, Elucid (ft. Pink Siifu, billy woods & Quelle Chris), Doll Spirit Vessel, Regina Spektor, Miya Folick (ft. Gia Margaret), Tunnel, Marci, Sam Prekop & John McEntire, Belle and Sebastian, NEU!, µ-Ziq, Ibibio Sound Machine, Greentea Peng, Kelley Stoltz, Gaz Coombes, Shearwater, Air Waves, The Sadies, Martin Courtney, The Dream Syndicate, Lou Reed, Tim Burgess, Dummy, Career Woman, Black Thought & Danger Mouse (ft. Joey Bada$$ & Russ), Arlo McKinley (ft. Logan Halstead), Katie Bejsiuk, Ezra Collective, Gillian Carter, Boris, KEN mode, and Yatra.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

