Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Pharrell Williams (ft. Tyler The Creator & 21 Savage), Soccer Mommy, Shygirl, For Your Health, awakebutstillinbed, Bonny Light Horseman, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cass McCombs, SZA, Pianos Become the Teeth, Moor Mother (ft. Melanie Charles), Zola Jesus, Joyce Manor, Jimmy Eat World, The Range, Michaela Anne, Elucid (ft. Pink Siifu, billy woods & Quelle Chris), Doll Spirit Vessel, Regina Spektor, Miya Folick (ft. Gia Margaret), Tunnel, Marci, Sam Prekop & John McEntire, Belle and Sebastian, NEU!, µ-Ziq, Ibibio Sound Machine, Greentea Peng, Kelley Stoltz, Gaz Coombes, Shearwater, Air Waves, The Sadies, Martin Courtney, The Dream Syndicate, Lou Reed, Tim Burgess, Dummy, Career Woman, Black Thought & Danger Mouse (ft. Joey Bada$$ & Russ), Arlo McKinley (ft. Logan Halstead), Katie Bejsiuk, Ezra Collective, Gillian Carter, Boris, KEN mode, and Yatra.
listen below...
Pharrell Williams - Cash In Cash Out (ft. Tyler The Creator & 21 Savage)
Soccer Mommy - newdemo
Shygirl - Come For Me
For Your Health - A Word of Warning for the Phyrr of Heart
awakebutstillinbed - Fear
Bonny Light Horseman - California
Courtney Marie Andrews - Satellite
Cass McCombs - Unproud Warrior
SZA - Jodie
Pianos Become the Teeth - Genevieve
Moor Mother - WOODY SHAW (ft. Melanie Charles)
Zola Jesus - Into the Wild
Joyce Manor - Dance With Me
Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud
The Range - Cantor
Michaela Anne - Trees
Elucid - Sardonyx (ft. Pink Siifu, billy woods & Quelle Chris)
Doll Spirit Vessel - Train Brain Rot
Regina Spektor - Loveology
Miya Folick - Ordinary (ft. Gia Margaret)
Tunnel - Lemonhead
Marci - Terminal
Sam Prekop & John McEntire - A Ghost At Noon
Belle & Sebastian - A Bit of Previous
NEU! - Hallogallo (Stephen Morris/Gabe Gursey remix)
µ-Ziq - Galope
Ibibio Sound Machine - All That You Want (Joe Goddard remix)
Greentea Peng - Stuck In The Middle
Kelley Stoltz - It's a Cold World
Gaz Coombes - Sonny the Strong
Shearwater - Empty Orchestra
Air Waves - Wait
The Sadies - All the Good
Martin Courtney - Sailboat
The Dream Syndicate - The Chronicles of You
Lou Reed - I'm Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)
Tim Burgess - Typical Music
Dummy - Pepsi Vacuum
Career Woman - Headaches
Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Because (ft. Joey Bada$$ & Russ)
Arlo McKinley - Back Home (ft. Logan Halstead)
Katie Bejsiuk - Olive, NY
Ezra Collective - Victory Dance
Gillian Carter - Terminal Brain
Boris - Question 1
KEN mode - A Love Letter
Yatra - Tormentation