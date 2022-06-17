Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Steve Lacy, Bartees Strange, Rico Nasty, Jockstrap, Preoccupations, Dry Cleaning, FKA twigs, Naima Bock, The Beths, Flo Milli, Anteloper, Drake, Yaya Bey, Perfume Genius, Fresh Pepper, Marina Allen, Oneida, Flasher, Daniel Avery, Belief, Badge Époque Ensemble, Greentea Peng, Sun's Signature, Lambchop, Hercules and Love Affair, Flying Lotus (ft. Devin Tracy), Meechy Darko, Powers Pleasant (ft. Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason & Erick the Architect), Lila Iké, Lana Del Rey, Moor Mother (ft. AKAI SOLO & justmadnice), Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, High Vis, Titus Andronicus, Logic (ft. Action Bronson), Friendship, and Enumclaw.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Steve Lacy - Mercury
Bartees Strange - Escape This Circus
Rico Nasty - Black Punk
Jockstrap - Glasgow
Preoccupations - Ricochet
Dry Cleaning - Don't Press Me
FKA twigs - Killer
Naima Bock - Campervan
The Beths - Silence is Golden
Flo Milli - Conceited
Anteloper - Inia
Drake - Massive
Yaya Bey - meet me in brooklyn
Perfume Genius - Ugly Season
Fresh Pepper - Seahorse Tranquilizer
Marina Allen - Superreality
Oneida - Beat Me to the Punch
Flasher - Damage
Daniel Avery - Bliss
Belief - WOT
Badge Époque Ensemble - Zodiac
Greentea Peng - Stuck in the Middle
Sun's Signature - Apples
Lambchop - Police Dog Blues
Hercules & Love Affair - Dissociation
Flying Lotus - The Room (ft. Devin Tracy)
Meechy Darko - Kill Us All (K.U.A.)
Powers Pleasant - Overseas (ft. Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason & Erick the Architect)
Lila Iké - Wanted
Lana Del Rey - Buddy's Rendezvous (Father John Misty cover)
Moor Mother - RAP JASM (ft. AKAI SOLO & justmadnice)
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Is It Me Or Is It You?
Santigold - Ain't Ready
High Vis - Fever Dream
Titus Andronicus - We're Coming Back (Cock Sparrer cover)
Logic - In my lifetime (ft. Action Bronson)
Friendship - Alive Twice
Enumclaw - Jimmy Neutron