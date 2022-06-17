Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Steve Lacy, Bartees Strange, Rico Nasty, Jockstrap, Preoccupations, Dry Cleaning, FKA twigs, Naima Bock, The Beths, Flo Milli, Anteloper, Drake, Yaya Bey, Perfume Genius, Fresh Pepper, Marina Allen, Oneida, Flasher, Daniel Avery, Belief, Badge Époque Ensemble, Greentea Peng, Sun's Signature, Lambchop, Hercules and Love Affair, Flying Lotus (ft. Devin Tracy), Meechy Darko, Powers Pleasant (ft. Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason & Erick the Architect), Lila Iké, Lana Del Rey, Moor Mother (ft. AKAI SOLO & justmadnice), Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, High Vis, Titus Andronicus, Logic (ft. Action Bronson), Friendship, and Enumclaw.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Steve Lacy - Mercury

Bartees Strange - Escape This Circus

Rico Nasty - Black Punk

Jockstrap - Glasgow

Preoccupations - Ricochet

Dry Cleaning - Don't Press Me

FKA twigs - Killer

Naima Bock - Campervan

The Beths - Silence is Golden

Flo Milli - Conceited

Anteloper - Inia

Drake - Massive

Yaya Bey - meet me in brooklyn

Perfume Genius - Ugly Season

Fresh Pepper - Seahorse Tranquilizer

Marina Allen - Superreality

Oneida - Beat Me to the Punch

Flasher - Damage

Daniel Avery - Bliss

Belief - WOT

Badge Époque Ensemble - Zodiac

Greentea Peng - Stuck in the Middle

Sun's Signature - Apples

Lambchop - Police Dog Blues

Hercules & Love Affair - Dissociation

Flying Lotus - The Room (ft. Devin Tracy)

Meechy Darko - Kill Us All (K.U.A.)

Powers Pleasant - Overseas (ft. Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason & Erick the Architect)

Lila Iké - Wanted

Lana Del Rey - Buddy's Rendezvous (Father John Misty cover)

Moor Mother - RAP JASM (ft. AKAI SOLO & justmadnice)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Is It Me Or Is It You?

Santigold - Ain't Ready

High Vis - Fever Dream

Titus Andronicus - We're Coming Back (Cock Sparrer cover)

Logic - In my lifetime (ft. Action Bronson)

Friendship - Alive Twice

Enumclaw - Jimmy Neutron