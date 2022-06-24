Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Beyonce ft. Big Freedia, I. Jordan, The Mars Volta, Soccer Mommy, Christine and the Queens, Rachika Nayar ft. Maria BC, Hollie Cook, Spoon, Zola Jesus, Greet Death, Makaya McCraven, Joan Shelley, Amanda Shires, The Wonder Years, Alexisonfire, Fairweather, Vandoliers, The Legends, Gabe Gurnsey, James Righton, Boyfriend ft. Big Freedia, Kiwi Jr, Thor Harris ft. Zola Jesus, The Party Dozen, Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Automatic, Stealing Sheep, Art D'Ecco, BOAT, JB Dunckel, The Interrupters, Hippie Trim, Spaced, Gulch, Candy, Dreadnought, Chris Canterbury, and Kelsey Waldon.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Beyonce - Break My Soul (ft. Big Freedia)
I. Jordan - Always Been
The Mars Volta - Blacklight Shine
Soccer Mommy - Darkness Forever
Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin
Rachika Nayar - Heaven Come Crashing (ft. Maria BC)
Hollie Cook - Unkind Love
Spoon - My Babe (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
Zola Jesus - Sewn
Greet Death - New Low
Makaya McCraven - Seventh String
Joan Shelley - When The Light Is Dying
Amanda Shires - Take It Like A Man
The Wonder Years - Wyatt's Song (Your Name)
Alexisonfire - Committed to the Con
Fairweather - Pass of Redress
Vandoliers - Howlin'
The Legends - For Love
Gabe Gurnsey - New Kind
James Righton - Lover Boy
Boyfriend - Deceptacon (Le Tigre cover, ft. Big Freedia)
Kiwi Jr - Unspeakable Things
Thor Harris - Day 447 of Quarantine (ft. Zola Jesus)
The Party Dozen - Fruits of Labor
Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard - I Had It All
The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Silenced
Automatic - Automaton
Stealing Sheep - Never Gonna Live Up
Art D'Ecco - Until the Sun Comes Up
BOAT - There's an Island
JB Dunckel - Sex UFO
The Interrupters - Jailbird
Hippie Trim - Hooked On U
Spaced - Prove You Wrong
Gulch - Monkey Gone To Heaven (Pixies cover)
Candy - Fantasy/Greed
Dreadnought - Midnight Moon
Chris Canterbury - The Devil, The Dealer, & Me
Kelsey Waldon - Tall & Mighty