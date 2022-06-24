Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Beyonce ft. Big Freedia, I. Jordan, The Mars Volta, Soccer Mommy, Christine and the Queens, Rachika Nayar ft. Maria BC, Hollie Cook, Spoon, Zola Jesus, Greet Death, Makaya McCraven, Joan Shelley, Amanda Shires, The Wonder Years, Alexisonfire, Fairweather, Vandoliers, The Legends, Gabe Gurnsey, James Righton, Boyfriend ft. Big Freedia, Kiwi Jr, Thor Harris ft. Zola Jesus, The Party Dozen, Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Automatic, Stealing Sheep, Art D'Ecco, BOAT, JB Dunckel, The Interrupters, Hippie Trim, Spaced, Gulch, Candy, Dreadnought, Chris Canterbury, and Kelsey Waldon.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Beyonce - Break My Soul (ft. Big Freedia)

I. Jordan - Always Been

The Mars Volta - Blacklight Shine

Soccer Mommy - Darkness Forever

Christine and the Queens - Je te vois enfin

Rachika Nayar - Heaven Come Crashing (ft. Maria BC)

Hollie Cook - Unkind Love

Spoon - My Babe (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

Zola Jesus - Sewn

Greet Death - New Low

Makaya McCraven - Seventh String

Joan Shelley - When The Light Is Dying

Amanda Shires - Take It Like A Man

The Wonder Years - Wyatt's Song (Your Name)

Alexisonfire - Committed to the Con

Fairweather - Pass of Redress

Vandoliers - Howlin'

The Legends - For Love

Gabe Gurnsey - New Kind

James Righton - Lover Boy

Boyfriend - Deceptacon (Le Tigre cover, ft. Big Freedia)

Kiwi Jr - Unspeakable Things

Thor Harris - Day 447 of Quarantine (ft. Zola Jesus)

The Party Dozen - Fruits of Labor

Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard - I Had It All

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Silenced

Automatic - Automaton

Stealing Sheep - Never Gonna Live Up

Art D'Ecco - Until the Sun Comes Up

BOAT - There's an Island

JB Dunckel - Sex UFO

The Interrupters - Jailbird

Hippie Trim - Hooked On U

Spaced - Prove You Wrong

Gulch - Monkey Gone To Heaven (Pixies cover)

Candy - Fantasy/Greed

Dreadnought - Midnight Moon

Chris Canterbury - The Devil, The Dealer, & Me

Kelsey Waldon - Tall & Mighty