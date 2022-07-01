Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Cardi B, Phoebe Bridgers, Yard Act & Elton John, Naima Bock, Sudan Archives, Pianos Become the Teeth, Dungen, Guided by Voices, The Mary Onettes, Moor Mother (ft YUNGMORPHEUS), Sierra Ferrell, Ty Segall, Daphni (Caribou's Dan Snaith), Gwenno, Jane Remover, Dr Acula and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Cardi B - Hot Shit (ft. Lil Durk & Kanye West)

NNAMDÏ - I Don't Wanna Be Famous

Naima Bock - Working

Phoebe Bridgers - Goodbye to Love (The Carpenters cover)

Sierra Ferrell - Years (John Anderson cover)

Naomi Cowan - Kingston Traffic

Daphni - Cloudy

Arp - Le Palace

Sudan Archives - NBPQ (Topless)

Jane Remover - Royal Blue Walls

Pianos Become the Teeth - Skiv

Lil Silva - What If? (ft. Skiifall)

Gwenno - N.Y.C.A.W. (radio edit)

The Mary Onettes - What I Feel in Some Places

Dungen - Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus

Ty Segall - Don't Lie (The Mantles cover)

Guided by Voices - Lizard on the Red Brick Wall

Eerie Wanda - Sail to the Silver Sun

Yard Act & Elton John - 100% Endurance

Moor Mother - Real Trill Hours (ft. YUNGMORPHEUS)

Dr Acula - The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena