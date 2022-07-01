Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Cardi B, Phoebe Bridgers, Yard Act & Elton John, Naima Bock, Sudan Archives, Pianos Become the Teeth, Dungen, Guided by Voices, The Mary Onettes, Moor Mother (ft YUNGMORPHEUS), Sierra Ferrell, Ty Segall, Daphni (Caribou's Dan Snaith), Gwenno, Jane Remover, Dr Acula and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Cardi B - Hot Shit (ft. Lil Durk & Kanye West)
NNAMDÏ - I Don't Wanna Be Famous
Naima Bock - Working
Phoebe Bridgers - Goodbye to Love (The Carpenters cover)
Sierra Ferrell - Years (John Anderson cover)
Naomi Cowan - Kingston Traffic
Daphni - Cloudy
Arp - Le Palace
Sudan Archives - NBPQ (Topless)
Jane Remover - Royal Blue Walls
Pianos Become the Teeth - Skiv
Lil Silva - What If? (ft. Skiifall)
Gwenno - N.Y.C.A.W. (radio edit)
The Mary Onettes - What I Feel in Some Places
Dungen - Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus
Ty Segall - Don't Lie (The Mantles cover)
Guided by Voices - Lizard on the Red Brick Wall
Eerie Wanda - Sail to the Silver Sun
Yard Act & Elton John - 100% Endurance
Moor Mother - Real Trill Hours (ft. YUNGMORPHEUS)
Dr Acula - The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena