Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown, Xiu Xiu ft. Sharon Van Etten, TUNS, Real Estate, Genesis Owusu, Ric Wilson, Joystick!, Manchester Orchestra, Sincere Engineer, Armand Hammer & The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt, Citizen, Genghis Tron, Damone Tyrell ft. Benny the Butcher, John Grant, Iceage, Field Music, Guided by Voices, Anna Fox Rochinski, Dry Cleaning, Major Murphy, Enumclaw, Rosie Tucker, Origami Angel, Bachelor, Mannequin Pussy, nasimiYu, Yautja, Dawn Richard, Lost Girls, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Brockhampton - Buzzcut (ft. Danny Brown)
Xiu Xiu - Sad Mezcalita (ft. Sharon Van Etten)
TUNS - In Another Life
Real Estate - Ribbon
Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You (Remix ft. Mick Jenkins)
Karol G - Tusa (ft. Nicki Minaj)
Peter Doran - Blue Mountains (ft. Haley Heynderickx)
Ric Wilson - Woo Woo Woo
Joystick! - 7576 (ft. Zach Quinn of PEARS)
Manchester Orchestra - Keel Timing
Sincere Engineer - Out of Reach
Bruce Lee Band - Division in the Heartland
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Falling Out the Sky (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
Citizen - Death Dance Approximately
Genghis Tron - Alone in the Heart of the Light
Damone Tyrell - BeverlyMontana (ft. Benny the Butcher)
John Grant - Boy from Michigan
Snapped Ankles - Rhythm is Our Business
Iceage - Shelter Song
Field Music - Not When You're in Love
Guided by Voices - Trust them Now
Anna Fox Rochinski - Epilogue/Overture
Dry Cleaning - Oblivion (Grimes cover)
Major Murphy - Real
Enumclaw - Free Drop Billy
Rosie Tucker - Habanero
Origami Angel - Neutrogena Spektor
Bachelor - Stay in the Car
Mannequin Pussy - Control
Aduanten - The Drowning Tide
nasimiYu - secretsecret
Yautja - Tethered
Dawn Richard - Jacuzzi
Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) - Losing Something