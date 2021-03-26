Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown, Xiu Xiu ft. Sharon Van Etten, TUNS, Real Estate, Genesis Owusu, Ric Wilson, Joystick!, Manchester Orchestra, Sincere Engineer, Armand Hammer & The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt, Citizen, Genghis Tron, Damone Tyrell ft. Benny the Butcher, John Grant, Iceage, Field Music, Guided by Voices, Anna Fox Rochinski, Dry Cleaning, Major Murphy, Enumclaw, Rosie Tucker, Origami Angel, Bachelor, Mannequin Pussy, nasimiYu, Yautja, Dawn Richard, Lost Girls, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Brockhampton - Buzzcut (ft. Danny Brown)

Xiu Xiu - Sad Mezcalita (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

TUNS - In Another Life

Real Estate - Ribbon

Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You (Remix ft. Mick Jenkins)

Karol G - Tusa (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Peter Doran - Blue Mountains (ft. Haley Heynderickx)

Ric Wilson - Woo Woo Woo

Joystick! - 7576 (ft. Zach Quinn of PEARS)

Manchester Orchestra - Keel Timing

Sincere Engineer - Out of Reach

Bruce Lee Band - Division in the Heartland

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Falling Out the Sky (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

Citizen - Death Dance Approximately

Genghis Tron - Alone in the Heart of the Light

Damone Tyrell - BeverlyMontana (ft. Benny the Butcher)

John Grant - Boy from Michigan

Snapped Ankles - Rhythm is Our Business

Iceage - Shelter Song

Field Music - Not When You're in Love

Guided by Voices - Trust them Now

Anna Fox Rochinski - Epilogue/Overture

Dry Cleaning - Oblivion (Grimes cover)

Major Murphy - Real

Enumclaw - Free Drop Billy

Rosie Tucker - Habanero

Origami Angel - Neutrogena Spektor

Bachelor - Stay in the Car

Mannequin Pussy - Control

Aduanten - The Drowning Tide

nasimiYu - secretsecret

Yautja - Tethered

Dawn Richard - Jacuzzi

Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) - Losing Something