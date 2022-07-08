Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Alvvays, The 1975, Killer Mike, YUNGMORPHEUS & THERAVADA, Viagra Boys (ft Jason Williamson), Burna Boy, Lande Hekt, Wet Leg (Soulwax remix), Party Dozen, Ciara, Stand Still, Flume (ft Damon Albarn & Zelooperz), Hot Chip, Crack Cloud, End it, Katy J Pearson, King Princess, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Alvvays - Pharmacist

The 1975 - Part of the Band

Lande Hekt - Gay Space Cadets

Rat Tally - Longshot

Wu-Lu - Road Trip

Viagra Boys - Big Boy ft. Jason Williamson

Party Dozen - Ballance

Stand Still - Loose Ends

YUNGMORPHEUS & THERAVADA - Beneath the Visage

Killer Mike - Run (ft. Young Thug)

Burna Boy - Jagele

Lesser Evil - Contemplate

James Righton (Klaxons) - A Day at the Races

Orbital - Halcyon (Jon Hopkins Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax remix)

Katy J Pearson - The Riverbed

Hannah Georgas - Right Love

King Princess - Change the Locks

Ciara - Jump ft Coast Contra

Flume - Palaces (feat. Damon Albarn & Zelooperz) [Mount Kimbie Die Cuts Remix]

Acid Klaus - Nightclub Marilyn

Hot Chip - Eleanor

Crack Cloud - Tough Baby

End It - The Comeback

Vomit Forth - Tortured Sacrament

Mush - Dense Traffic

Doll Spirit Vessel - Something Small