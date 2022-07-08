Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Alvvays, The 1975, Killer Mike, YUNGMORPHEUS & THERAVADA, Viagra Boys (ft Jason Williamson), Burna Boy, Lande Hekt, Wet Leg (Soulwax remix), Party Dozen, Ciara, Stand Still, Flume (ft Damon Albarn & Zelooperz), Hot Chip, Crack Cloud, End it, Katy J Pearson, King Princess, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Alvvays - Pharmacist
The 1975 - Part of the Band
Lande Hekt - Gay Space Cadets
Rat Tally - Longshot
Wu-Lu - Road Trip
Viagra Boys - Big Boy ft. Jason Williamson
Party Dozen - Ballance
Stand Still - Loose Ends
YUNGMORPHEUS & THERAVADA - Beneath the Visage
Killer Mike - Run (ft. Young Thug)
Burna Boy - Jagele
Lesser Evil - Contemplate
James Righton (Klaxons) - A Day at the Races
Orbital - Halcyon (Jon Hopkins Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax remix)
Katy J Pearson - The Riverbed
Hannah Georgas - Right Love
King Princess - Change the Locks
Ciara - Jump ft Coast Contra
Flume - Palaces (feat. Damon Albarn & Zelooperz) [Mount Kimbie Die Cuts Remix]
Acid Klaus - Nightclub Marilyn
Hot Chip - Eleanor
Crack Cloud - Tough Baby
End It - The Comeback
Vomit Forth - Tortured Sacrament
Mush - Dense Traffic
Doll Spirit Vessel - Something Small