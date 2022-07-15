Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sorry, Pinkshift, Special Interest, Holy Fawn, Birds In Row, Meechy Darko, Flo Milli, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Steve Lacy ft. Fousheé, Mykki Blanco ft. Kelsey Lu, Hyd, Latto, Lil Silva ft. Sampha & Ghetts, Beth Orton, Daniel Avery, Ian Sweet, DJ Premier ft. Joey Bada$$, No Devotion, Death Cab for Cutie, Archers of Loaf, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead ft. Amanda Palmer, Laura Jean, The Beths, Bodega, Indigo Sparke, Madi Diaz, Matt Kivel ft. Bonnie Prince Billy, Marlon Williams, Sunny Sweeney, Arlo McKinley, Zach Bryan, Poster Paints, Badge Epoque Ensemble, Belief, Working Men's Club, Fujiya & Miyagi, Warmduscher, MISZCZYK ft. Vanessa Briscoe Hay, KEN mode, Maxo Kream ft. Benny the Butcher, Omerettà the Great, Pye Corner Audio ft. Andy Bell, and The Besnard Lakes

Sorry - Let the Lights On

Pinkshift - i'm not crying, you're crying

Special Interest - Follow Me (Amanda Lear cover)

Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed

Birds In Row - Nympheas

Meechy Darko - Get Lit or Die Tryin'

Flo Milli - No Face

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Go On

Steve Lacy - Sunshine (ft. Fousheé)

Mykki Blanco - French Lessons (ft. Kelsey Lu)

Hyd - Afar

Latto - Pussy

Lil Silva - Still (ft. Sampha & Ghetts)

Beth Orton - Forever Young

Daniel Avery - Higher

Ian Sweet - Die A Million Times

DJ Premier - Lettin' Off Steam (ft. Joey Bada$$)

No Devotion - Starlings

Death Cab for Cutie - Here To Forever

Archers of Loaf - In the Surface Noise

...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead - Millennium Actress (ft. Amanda Palmer)

Laura Jean - Teenager Again

The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field

Bodega - The Art of Advertising

Indigo Sparke - Pressure In My Chest

Madi Diaz - Hangover

Matt Kivel - Find Love (ft. Bonnie Prince Billy)

Marlon Williams - River Rival

Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello

Arlo McKinley - Rushintherug

Zach Bryan - Oklahoma Smokeshow

Poster Paints - Falling Hard

Badge Epoque Ensemble - Conspiring With Nature

Belief - Luther

Working Men's Club - Rapture

Fujiya & Miyagi - Digital Hangover

Warmduscher - Greasin' Up Jesus (Yard Act Woozy Remix)

MISZCZYK - The Garden (ft. Vanessa Briscoe Hay)

KEN mode - But They Respect My Tactics

Maxo Kream - Football Heads (ft. Benny the Butcher)

Omerettà the Great - BABA

Pye Corner Audio - Warmth of the Sun (ft. Andy Bell)

The Besnard Lakes - Silver Shadows