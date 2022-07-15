Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Sorry, Pinkshift, Special Interest, Holy Fawn, Birds In Row, Meechy Darko, Flo Milli, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Steve Lacy ft. Fousheé, Mykki Blanco ft. Kelsey Lu, Hyd, Latto, Lil Silva ft. Sampha & Ghetts, Beth Orton, Daniel Avery, Ian Sweet, DJ Premier ft. Joey Bada$$, No Devotion, Death Cab for Cutie, Archers of Loaf, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead ft. Amanda Palmer, Laura Jean, The Beths, Bodega, Indigo Sparke, Madi Diaz, Matt Kivel ft. Bonnie Prince Billy, Marlon Williams, Sunny Sweeney, Arlo McKinley, Zach Bryan, Poster Paints, Badge Epoque Ensemble, Belief, Working Men's Club, Fujiya & Miyagi, Warmduscher, MISZCZYK ft. Vanessa Briscoe Hay, KEN mode, Maxo Kream ft. Benny the Butcher, Omerettà the Great, Pye Corner Audio ft. Andy Bell, and The Besnard Lakes
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Sorry - Let the Lights On
Pinkshift - i'm not crying, you're crying
Special Interest - Follow Me (Amanda Lear cover)
Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed
Birds In Row - Nympheas
Meechy Darko - Get Lit or Die Tryin'
Flo Milli - No Face
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Go On
Steve Lacy - Sunshine (ft. Fousheé)
Mykki Blanco - French Lessons (ft. Kelsey Lu)
Hyd - Afar
Latto - Pussy
Lil Silva - Still (ft. Sampha & Ghetts)
Beth Orton - Forever Young
Daniel Avery - Higher
Ian Sweet - Die A Million Times
DJ Premier - Lettin' Off Steam (ft. Joey Bada$$)
No Devotion - Starlings
Death Cab for Cutie - Here To Forever
Archers of Loaf - In the Surface Noise
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead - Millennium Actress (ft. Amanda Palmer)
Laura Jean - Teenager Again
The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field
Bodega - The Art of Advertising
Indigo Sparke - Pressure In My Chest
Madi Diaz - Hangover
Matt Kivel - Find Love (ft. Bonnie Prince Billy)
Marlon Williams - River Rival
Sunny Sweeney - Easy As Hello
Arlo McKinley - Rushintherug
Zach Bryan - Oklahoma Smokeshow
Poster Paints - Falling Hard
Badge Epoque Ensemble - Conspiring With Nature
Belief - Luther
Working Men's Club - Rapture
Fujiya & Miyagi - Digital Hangover
Warmduscher - Greasin' Up Jesus (Yard Act Woozy Remix)
MISZCZYK - The Garden (ft. Vanessa Briscoe Hay)
KEN mode - But They Respect My Tactics
Maxo Kream - Football Heads (ft. Benny the Butcher)
Omerettà the Great - BABA
Pye Corner Audio - Warmth of the Sun (ft. Andy Bell)
The Besnard Lakes - Silver Shadows