Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Billie Eilish, Rico Nasty, GloRilla, Shygirl, Jessie Ware, Channel Tres, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Daphni, Loraine James, Disq, Johanna Warren, Sour Widows, Anthony Green, Oneida, The Interrupters (ft. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar), The Murder Capital, Kiwi Jr, The Sadies, The Wedding Present, Ty Segall, OSEES, Spaced, Stand Still, Mindforce, Fixation, Wake, Sonagi, Dean Hurley & Gloria De Oliveira, Blondshell, Art Moore, Pearla, Unloved, Mark Peters, Thor Harris, Movulango, John Moreland, Michelle Branch, Flo Milli, Doechii (ft. SZA), Joey Bada$$, Lucy Dacus, Makaya McCraven, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Acephalix, Innumerable Forms, and SRSQ.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

