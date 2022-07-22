Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Billie Eilish - TV
Rico Nasty - One On 5
GloRilla - Tomorrow
Shygirl - Coochie (A Bedtime Story)
Jessie Ware - Free Yourself
Channel Tres - Just Can't Get Enough
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Have You Felt Lately?
Daphni - Clavicle
Loraine James - Maybe If I (Stay On It)
Disq - Cujo Kiddies
Johanna Warren - I'd Be Orange
Sour Widows - Witness
Anthony Green - I Don't Want To Die Tonight
Oneida - Rotten
The Interrupters - As We Live (ft. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)
The Murder Capital - Only Good Things
Kiwi Jr - The Extra Sees the Film
The Sadies - So Far for So Few
The Wedding Present - We Interrupt Our Programme
Ty Segall - Distraction
OSEES - A Foul Form
Spaced - Point of View
Stand Still - Trading Places
Mindforce - Survival Is Vengeance
Fixation - The Art of Playing Dead
Wake - Bleeding Eyes of the Watcher
Sonagi - Blue Ticket
Dean Hurley & Gloria De Oliveira - All Flowers In Time (Jeff Buckley / Elizabeth Fraser Cover)
Blondshell - Kiss City
Art Moore - Sixish
Pearla - Effort
Unloved - Turn of the Screw
Mark Peters (Engineers) - Switch on the Sky
Thor Harris - I Miss You So Much
Movulango - Other Way
John Moreland - Generational Dust
Michelle Branch - I'm A Man
Flo Milli - Pretty Girls
Doechii - Persuasive (remix ft. SZA)
Joey Bada$$ - Show Me
Lucy Dacus - Partner in Crime (Spotify Singles version)
Makaya McCraven - Dream Another
SeeYouSpaceCowboy - Seven Years (Saosin cover)
Acephalix - Abyssal
Innumerable Forms - Built On Wrought
SRSQ - Abyss