Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by U.S. Girls, Beyoncé (ft. Beam), Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Fred again.. & Swedish House Mafia (ft. Future), Rosalía, SBTRKT, Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré, Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson), Friendship, Big Joanie, Sun's Signature, Tallies, Dry Cleaning, The Soft Pink Truth (ft. Jenn Wasner), James Brandon Lewis (ft. Messthetics), Brutus, Dreadnought, Ithaca, Thotcrime, Chat Pile, Loma Prieta, Pianos Become the Teeth, Built to Spill, Preoccupations, Guerilla Toss, YNYS, Tan Cologne, June McDoom, Brian Eno, The Comet Is Coming, The Wonder Years, Koyo, Rat Tally, Amanda Shires, Why Bonnie, Wombo, Lean Year, The Last Artful Dodgr (ft. Young M.A), Maxo Kream (ft. BabyFace Ray), Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Wah Together.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

U.S. Girls - So Typically Now

Beyoncé - Energy (ft. Beam)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Cliché (Soulwax Remix)

Fred again.. x Swedish House Mafia - Turn on the Lights again.. (ft. Future)

Rosalía - Despechá

SBTRKT - Miss the Days

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Savanne

Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) - Problem with It

Friendship - Mr. Chill

Big Joanie - In My Arms

Sun's Signature - Bluedusk

Tallies - Memento

Dry Cleaning - Anna Calls from the Arctic

The Soft Pink Truth - Wanna Know (ft. Jenn Wasner)

James Brandon Lewis - Fear Not (ft. Messthetics)

Brutus - Liar

Dreadnought - Gears of Violent Endurance

Ithaca - Fluorescent

Thotcrime - Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria

Chat Pile - Anywhere

Loma Prieta - Sunlight

Pianos Become the Teeth - Buckley

Built to Spill - Spiderweb

Preoccupations - Death of Melody

Guerilla Toss - Zum Herz

YNYS - Newid

Tan Cologne - Blue Swim

June McDoom - In the City

Brian Eno - There Were Bells

The Comet Is Coming - Code

The Wonder Years - Low Tide

Koyo - Call It Off

Rat Tally - Prettier

Amanda Shires - Fault Lines

Why Bonnie - Nowhere, LA

Wombo - Sour Sun

Lean Year - End

The Last Artful, Dodgr - Cloverfield (ft. Young M.A)

Maxo Kream - Mixin Juices (ft. BabyFace Ray)

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Never Seen You Dance

Wah Together - I Want Your Love (Chic Cover)