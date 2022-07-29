Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by U.S. Girls, Beyoncé (ft. Beam), Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Fred again.. & Swedish House Mafia (ft. Future), Rosalía, SBTRKT, Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré, Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson), Friendship, Big Joanie, Sun's Signature, Tallies, Dry Cleaning, The Soft Pink Truth (ft. Jenn Wasner), James Brandon Lewis (ft. Messthetics), Brutus, Dreadnought, Ithaca, Thotcrime, Chat Pile, Loma Prieta, Pianos Become the Teeth, Built to Spill, Preoccupations, Guerilla Toss, YNYS, Tan Cologne, June McDoom, Brian Eno, The Comet Is Coming, The Wonder Years, Koyo, Rat Tally, Amanda Shires, Why Bonnie, Wombo, Lean Year, The Last Artful Dodgr (ft. Young M.A), Maxo Kream (ft. BabyFace Ray), Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Wah Together.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
U.S. Girls - So Typically Now
Beyoncé - Energy (ft. Beam)
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Cliché (Soulwax Remix)
Fred again.. x Swedish House Mafia - Turn on the Lights again.. (ft. Future)
Rosalía - Despechá
SBTRKT - Miss the Days
Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Savanne
Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) - Problem with It
Friendship - Mr. Chill
Big Joanie - In My Arms
Sun's Signature - Bluedusk
Tallies - Memento
Dry Cleaning - Anna Calls from the Arctic
The Soft Pink Truth - Wanna Know (ft. Jenn Wasner)
James Brandon Lewis - Fear Not (ft. Messthetics)
Brutus - Liar
Dreadnought - Gears of Violent Endurance
Ithaca - Fluorescent
Thotcrime - Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria
Chat Pile - Anywhere
Loma Prieta - Sunlight
Pianos Become the Teeth - Buckley
Built to Spill - Spiderweb
Preoccupations - Death of Melody
Guerilla Toss - Zum Herz
YNYS - Newid
Tan Cologne - Blue Swim
June McDoom - In the City
Brian Eno - There Were Bells
The Comet Is Coming - Code
The Wonder Years - Low Tide
Koyo - Call It Off
Rat Tally - Prettier
Amanda Shires - Fault Lines
Why Bonnie - Nowhere, LA
Wombo - Sour Sun
Lean Year - End
The Last Artful, Dodgr - Cloverfield (ft. Young M.A)
Maxo Kream - Mixin Juices (ft. BabyFace Ray)
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Never Seen You Dance
Wah Together - I Want Your Love (Chic Cover)