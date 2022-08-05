Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by City of Caterpillar, John Cale, Young Jesus (ft. Tomberlin), Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Ela Minus & DJ Python, Maxo (ft. Pink Siifu), Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, SBTRKT (ft. LEILAH), Hot Chip, Marci, The Weeknd (ft. Summer Walker), Lies, The 1975, The Killers, Meechy Darko (ft. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak), Winter (ft. Hatchie), Peel Dream Magazine, Healing Potpourri, Bonny Light Horseman, Kokoroko, Doechii (ft. Rico Nasty), Black Soprano Family (ft. DJ Premier), The Interrupters (ft. Hepcat), Gift, Mat Kerekes, Absinthe Father, Rachika Nayar (ft. Maria BC).
City of Caterpillar - Decider
John Cale - Night Crawling
Young Jesus - Ocean (ft. Tomberlin)
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Edge of the Edge
Ela Minus & DJ Python - Pájaros En Verano
Maxo - 48 (ft. Pink Siifu, prod. Madlib)
Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak - Twin Flame
SBTRKT - Ghost (ft. LEILAH)
Hot Chip - Freakout/Release
Marci - Play by Play
The Weeknd - Best Friends (Remix ft. Summer Walker)
Lies - Summer Somewhere
The 1975 - Happiness
The Killers - Boy
Meechy Darko - On GOD. (ft. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak)
Winter - atonement (ft. Hatchie)
Peel Dream Magazine - Pad
Healing Potpourri - Paradise
Bonny Light Horseman - Exile
Kokoroko - Those Good Times
Doechii - Swamp Bitches (ft. Rico Nasty)
Black Soprano Family - Times Is Rough (prod. DJ Premier)
The Interrupters - Burdens (ft. Hepcat)
Gift - Gumball Garden
Mat Kerekes - Honky Tonk
Absinthe Father - Bells
Rachika Nayar - Our Wretched Fate (ft. Maria BC)