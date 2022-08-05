Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by City of Caterpillar, John Cale, Young Jesus (ft. Tomberlin), Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Ela Minus & DJ Python, Maxo (ft. Pink Siifu), Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, SBTRKT (ft. LEILAH), Hot Chip, Marci, The Weeknd (ft. Summer Walker), Lies, The 1975, The Killers, Meechy Darko (ft. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak), Winter (ft. Hatchie), Peel Dream Magazine, Healing Potpourri, Bonny Light Horseman, Kokoroko, Doechii (ft. Rico Nasty), Black Soprano Family (ft. DJ Premier), The Interrupters (ft. Hepcat), Gift, Mat Kerekes, Absinthe Father, Rachika Nayar (ft. Maria BC).

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

City of Caterpillar - Decider

John Cale - Night Crawling

Young Jesus - Ocean (ft. Tomberlin)

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Edge of the Edge

Ela Minus & DJ Python - Pájaros En Verano

Maxo - 48 (ft. Pink Siifu, prod. Madlib)

Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak - Twin Flame

SBTRKT - Ghost (ft. LEILAH)

Hot Chip - Freakout/Release

Marci - Play by Play

The Weeknd - Best Friends (Remix ft. Summer Walker)

Lies - Summer Somewhere

The 1975 - Happiness

The Killers - Boy

Meechy Darko - On GOD. (ft. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak)

Winter - atonement (ft. Hatchie)

Peel Dream Magazine - Pad

Healing Potpourri - Paradise

Bonny Light Horseman - Exile

Kokoroko - Those Good Times

Doechii - Swamp Bitches (ft. Rico Nasty)

Black Soprano Family - Times Is Rough (prod. DJ Premier)

The Interrupters - Burdens (ft. Hepcat)

Gift - Gumball Garden

Mat Kerekes - Honky Tonk

Absinthe Father - Bells

Rachika Nayar - Our Wretched Fate (ft. Maria BC)