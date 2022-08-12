Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Megan Thee Stallion, Broken Bells, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Alvvays, Kiwi Jr, Rival Schools, Shannen Moser, Death Cab for Cutie, Ice Spice, Max Tundra (Kero Kero Bonito remix), Lambchop, Catbite, Boris, Dungen, Eddie Chacon, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé, OSEES, Open Mike Eagle, NNAMDÏ, Fugitive, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/12/2022

Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Belize (ft. MF DOOM)

Broken Bells - Saturdays

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Ice Spice - Munch (Feelin' U)

Mykki Blanco - Steps (ft. MNEK & Saul Williams)

Protoje - Family (ft. Jesse Royal)

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Gettin' to the Point

Old Fire ft Bill Callahan - Don't You Go (John Martyn cover)

The Tallest Man on Earth - Metal Firecracker (Lucinda Williams cover)

Kiwi Jr - The Sound of Music

Alvvays - Easy On Your Own

julie - through your window

Rival Schools - Holding Sand (Acoustic)

Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines (Acoustic)

Lambchop - So There

Moby & serpentwithfeet - on air

Nisa - Exaggerate

Shannen Moser - Paint by Number

Moreish Idols - W.A.M.

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist - Deja Vu

Open Mike Eagle - I'll Fight You

Ronald Isley & Beyoncé - Make Me Say It Again, Girl

Max Tundra - MBGATE (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)

Gold Panda - I've Felt Better (Daniel Avery Remix)

Benoit & Sergio - Minds & Drums

Mariel Buckley - Neon Blue

Mike Park - Lose With Me

Catbite - Spiral

Intensive Care - Behind Every Closed Door

Mortality Rate - Rosemary

OSEES - Frock Block

NNAMDÏ - Anti

Death Cab for Cutie - Foxglove Through the Clearcut

Fugitive - The Javelin

Boris - Ruins

Vandoliers - The Lighthouse

Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog

Nancy - Would You Be My Judy

Dungen - “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig"

Hagop Tchaparian - Round

Eddie Chacon - Holy Hell

Double Mixte - Château D’Eau

TFD (Stars, Young Galaxy) - The TFD