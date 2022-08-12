Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Megan Thee Stallion, Broken Bells, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Alvvays, Kiwi Jr, Rival Schools, Shannen Moser, Death Cab for Cutie, Ice Spice, Max Tundra (Kero Kero Bonito remix), Lambchop, Catbite, Boris, Dungen, Eddie Chacon, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé, OSEES, Open Mike Eagle, NNAMDÏ, Fugitive, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/12/2022
Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Belize (ft. MF DOOM)
Broken Bells - Saturdays
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Ice Spice - Munch (Feelin' U)
Mykki Blanco - Steps (ft. MNEK & Saul Williams)
Protoje - Family (ft. Jesse Royal)
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Gettin' to the Point
Old Fire ft Bill Callahan - Don't You Go (John Martyn cover)
The Tallest Man on Earth - Metal Firecracker (Lucinda Williams cover)
Kiwi Jr - The Sound of Music
Alvvays - Easy On Your Own
julie - through your window
Rival Schools - Holding Sand (Acoustic)
Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines (Acoustic)
Lambchop - So There
Moby & serpentwithfeet - on air
Nisa - Exaggerate
Shannen Moser - Paint by Number
Moreish Idols - W.A.M.
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist - Deja Vu
Open Mike Eagle - I'll Fight You
Ronald Isley & Beyoncé - Make Me Say It Again, Girl
Max Tundra - MBGATE (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)
Gold Panda - I've Felt Better (Daniel Avery Remix)
Benoit & Sergio - Minds & Drums
Mariel Buckley - Neon Blue
Mike Park - Lose With Me
Catbite - Spiral
Intensive Care - Behind Every Closed Door
Mortality Rate - Rosemary
OSEES - Frock Block
NNAMDÏ - Anti
Death Cab for Cutie - Foxglove Through the Clearcut
Fugitive - The Javelin
Boris - Ruins
Vandoliers - The Lighthouse
Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog
Nancy - Would You Be My Judy
Dungen - “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig"
Hagop Tchaparian - Round
Eddie Chacon - Holy Hell
Double Mixte - Château D’Eau
TFD (Stars, Young Galaxy) - The TFD