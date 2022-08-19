Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Lande Hekt, The Beths, Honey Harper, Cass McCombs, Blondshell, Skullcrusher, No Devotion, serpentwithfeet, Sonnyjim & The Purist (ft. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica), Daphni, Hot Chip (ft. Lou Hayter), Terence Etc., The Soft Pink Truth, Holy Fawn, Gillian Carter, Molly Lewis, The Last Artful Dodgr (ft. Siren and the Sea), ShrapKnel (ft. Fakts One), Armani Caesar (ft. Benny the Butcher & Stove God Cooks), Andrew Broder, Greentea Peng, Carla dal Forno, Beth Orton, Sophie Jamieson, Mike Park (ft. Karina Denike), Sparta (ft. Kayleigh Goldsworthy), The Chats, Hunx & His Punks, Sloan, Dougie Poole, Ripped to Shreds, and Tribal Gaze.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/19/2022

Lande Hekt - Backstreet Snow

The Beths - Knees Deep

Honey Harper - Broken Token

Cass McCombs - Krakatau

Blondshell - Sepsis

Skullcrusher - Quiet the Room

No Devotion - Repeaters

serpentwithfeet - I'm Pressed

Sonnyjim & The Purist - Barz Simpson (ft. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica)

Daphni - Mania

Hot Chip - Hard to Be Funky (ft. Lou Hayter)

Terence Etc. - Terence's --- Love

The Soft Pink Truth - The Anal Staircase (Coil cover)

Holy Fawn - Void of Light

Gillian Carter - The Pain of Being Awake

Molly Lewis - Cabana Del Mel

The Last Artful, Dodgr - Choker (ft. Siren and the Sea)

ShrapKnel - Damn, Alice! (ft. Fakts One)

Armani Caesar - Hunnit Dolla Hiccup (ft. Benny the Butcher & Stove God Cooks)

Andrew Broder - Herbert

Greentea Peng - Look to Him

Carla dal Forno - Come Around

Beth Orton - Friday Night

Sophie Jamieson - Sink

Mike Park - I Couldn't Wait Out Through the Night (ft. Karina Denike)

Sparta - Mind Over Matter (ft. Kayleigh Goldsworthy)

The Chats - The Price of Smokes

Hunx & His Punks - White Lipstick

Sloan - Scratch the Surface

Dougie Poole - High School Gym

Ripped to Shreds - Reek of Burning Freedom

Tribal Gaze - And How They Wept for Eternity