Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Lande Hekt, The Beths, Honey Harper, Cass McCombs, Blondshell, Skullcrusher, No Devotion, serpentwithfeet, Sonnyjim & The Purist (ft. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica), Daphni, Hot Chip (ft. Lou Hayter), Terence Etc., The Soft Pink Truth, Holy Fawn, Gillian Carter, Molly Lewis, The Last Artful Dodgr (ft. Siren and the Sea), ShrapKnel (ft. Fakts One), Armani Caesar (ft. Benny the Butcher & Stove God Cooks), Andrew Broder, Greentea Peng, Carla dal Forno, Beth Orton, Sophie Jamieson, Mike Park (ft. Karina Denike), Sparta (ft. Kayleigh Goldsworthy), The Chats, Hunx & His Punks, Sloan, Dougie Poole, Ripped to Shreds, and Tribal Gaze.
listen below...
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/19/2022
Lande Hekt - Backstreet Snow
The Beths - Knees Deep
Honey Harper - Broken Token
Cass McCombs - Krakatau
Blondshell - Sepsis
Skullcrusher - Quiet the Room
No Devotion - Repeaters
serpentwithfeet - I'm Pressed
Sonnyjim & The Purist - Barz Simpson (ft. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica)
Daphni - Mania
Hot Chip - Hard to Be Funky (ft. Lou Hayter)
Terence Etc. - Terence's --- Love
The Soft Pink Truth - The Anal Staircase (Coil cover)
Holy Fawn - Void of Light
Gillian Carter - The Pain of Being Awake
Molly Lewis - Cabana Del Mel
The Last Artful, Dodgr - Choker (ft. Siren and the Sea)
ShrapKnel - Damn, Alice! (ft. Fakts One)
Armani Caesar - Hunnit Dolla Hiccup (ft. Benny the Butcher & Stove God Cooks)
Andrew Broder - Herbert
Greentea Peng - Look to Him
Carla dal Forno - Come Around
Beth Orton - Friday Night
Sophie Jamieson - Sink
Mike Park - I Couldn't Wait Out Through the Night (ft. Karina Denike)
Sparta - Mind Over Matter (ft. Kayleigh Goldsworthy)
The Chats - The Price of Smokes
Hunx & His Punks - White Lipstick
Sloan - Scratch the Surface
Dougie Poole - High School Gym
Ripped to Shreds - Reek of Burning Freedom
Tribal Gaze - And How They Wept for Eternity