Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Botch, Archers of Loaf, L.S. Dunes, The National (ft. Bon Iver), Pianos Become the Teeth, Pinkshift, Melody's Echo Chamber, The Callous Daoboys, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist (ft. Action Bronson), JID, Meechy Darko (ft. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes), Rapper Big Pooh, Ezra Collective (ft. Sampa the Great), Scout Gillett, Wild Pink (ft. Julien Baker), Badge Epoque Ensemble, Tim Burgess, Babehoven, The Lounge Society, Ezra Furman, William Orbit (ft. Beth Orton), Greentea Peng, Thotcrime (ft. diana starshine), Mindforce, Foreign Hands, and Danny Brown

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/26/2022

Botch - One Twenty Two

Archers of Loaf - Screaming Undercover

L.S. Dunes - Permanent Rebellion

The National - Weird Goodbyes (ft. Bon Iver)

Pianos Become the Teeth - Easy

Pinkshift - GET OUT

Melody's Echo Chamber - Unfold

The Callous Daoboys - The Elephant Man in the Room

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Locate

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist - Daddy Kane (ft. Action Bronson)

JID - Crack Sandwich

Meechy Darko - Lost Souls (ft. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes)

Rapper Big Pooh - In Surround Sound

Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (ft. Sampa the Great)

Scout Gillett - slow dancin'

Wild Pink - Hold My Hand (ft. Julien Baker)

Badge Epoque Ensemble - All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All

Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) - Sure Enough

Babehoven - I'm On Your Team

The Lounge Society - Beneath the Screen

Ezra Furman - Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club

William Orbit - I Paint What I See (ft. Beth Orton)

Greentea Peng - Look To Him

Thotcrime - CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE (ft. diana starshine)

Mindforce - Words Fail

Foreign Hands - Chlorine Tears

Danny Brown - Winter