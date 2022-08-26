Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Botch, Archers of Loaf, L.S. Dunes, The National (ft. Bon Iver), Pianos Become the Teeth, Pinkshift, Melody's Echo Chamber, The Callous Daoboys, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist (ft. Action Bronson), JID, Meechy Darko (ft. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes), Rapper Big Pooh, Ezra Collective (ft. Sampa the Great), Scout Gillett, Wild Pink (ft. Julien Baker), Badge Epoque Ensemble, Tim Burgess, Babehoven, The Lounge Society, Ezra Furman, William Orbit (ft. Beth Orton), Greentea Peng, Thotcrime (ft. diana starshine), Mindforce, Foreign Hands, and Danny Brown
And Danny Brown:
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 8/26/2022
Botch - One Twenty Two
Archers of Loaf - Screaming Undercover
L.S. Dunes - Permanent Rebellion
The National - Weird Goodbyes (ft. Bon Iver)
Pianos Become the Teeth - Easy
Pinkshift - GET OUT
Melody's Echo Chamber - Unfold
The Callous Daoboys - The Elephant Man in the Room
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Locate
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist - Daddy Kane (ft. Action Bronson)
JID - Crack Sandwich
Meechy Darko - Lost Souls (ft. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes)
Rapper Big Pooh - In Surround Sound
Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (ft. Sampa the Great)
Scout Gillett - slow dancin'
Wild Pink - Hold My Hand (ft. Julien Baker)
Badge Epoque Ensemble - All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All
Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) - Sure Enough
Babehoven - I'm On Your Team
The Lounge Society - Beneath the Screen
Ezra Furman - Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club
William Orbit - I Paint What I See (ft. Beth Orton)
Greentea Peng - Look To Him
Thotcrime - CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE (ft. diana starshine)
Mindforce - Words Fail
Foreign Hands - Chlorine Tears
Danny Brown - Winter