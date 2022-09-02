Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Arctic Monkeys, Mount Kimbie (ft. slowthai & Danny Brown), Special Interest, The Callous Daoboys, George FitzGerald (ft. Panda Bear), Shygirl, Yeat, Kenny Beats, Nisa, Young Jesus, Plains, Enumclaw, Mo Troper, Crack Cloud, Goat, Fujiya & Miyagi, The Orielles, Marina Allen, Shannen Moser, Fazerdaze, The Church, Fievel Is Glauque, OFF!, Quicksand, Freddie Gibbs (ft. Moneybagg Yo), GloRilla, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man (ft. Boldy James), and NEU!.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/2/2022

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

Mount Kimbie - In Your Eyes (ft. slowthai & Danny Brown)

Special Interest - Midnight Legend

The Callous Daoboys - Title Track

George FitzGerald - Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)

Shygirl - Nike

Yeat - Talk

Kenny Beats - Still

Nisa - Affection

Young Jesus - Rose Eater

Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) - Abilene

Enumclaw - Park Lodge

Mo Troper - Waste Away

Crack Cloud - Costly Engineered Illusion

Goat - Under No Nation

Fujiya & Miyagi - Slight Variations

The Orielles - Beam/s

Marina Allen - Halfway Home

Shannen Moser - Ben

Fazerdaze - Break!

The Church - The Hypnogogue

Fievel Is Glauque - The River

OFF! - Kill To Be Heard

Quicksand - Giving The Past Away

Freddie Gibbs - Too Much (ft. Moneybagg Yo)

GloRilla - Blessed

Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man - Looking For Water (ft. Boldy James)

NEU! - Im Glück (The National remix)