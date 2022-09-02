Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Arctic Monkeys, Mount Kimbie (ft. slowthai & Danny Brown), Special Interest, The Callous Daoboys, George FitzGerald (ft. Panda Bear), Shygirl, Yeat, Kenny Beats, Nisa, Young Jesus, Plains, Enumclaw, Mo Troper, Crack Cloud, Goat, Fujiya & Miyagi, The Orielles, Marina Allen, Shannen Moser, Fazerdaze, The Church, Fievel Is Glauque, OFF!, Quicksand, Freddie Gibbs (ft. Moneybagg Yo), GloRilla, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man (ft. Boldy James), and NEU!.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/2/2022
Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
Mount Kimbie - In Your Eyes (ft. slowthai & Danny Brown)
Special Interest - Midnight Legend
The Callous Daoboys - Title Track
George FitzGerald - Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear)
Shygirl - Nike
Yeat - Talk
Kenny Beats - Still
Nisa - Affection
Young Jesus - Rose Eater
Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) - Abilene
Enumclaw - Park Lodge
Mo Troper - Waste Away
Crack Cloud - Costly Engineered Illusion
Goat - Under No Nation
Fujiya & Miyagi - Slight Variations
The Orielles - Beam/s
Marina Allen - Halfway Home
Shannen Moser - Ben
Fazerdaze - Break!
The Church - The Hypnogogue
Fievel Is Glauque - The River
OFF! - Kill To Be Heard
Quicksand - Giving The Past Away
Freddie Gibbs - Too Much (ft. Moneybagg Yo)
GloRilla - Blessed
Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man - Looking For Water (ft. Boldy James)
NEU! - Im Glück (The National remix)