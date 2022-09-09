Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Björk, Wednesday, Jockstrap, Dream Unending, Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps, Protoje (ft. Lila Iké), Sudan Archives, Santigold, Sampa the Great (ft. W.I.T.C.H.), Hyd, Sorry, Lambchop, Beth Orton, Deerhoof, The Afghan Whigs, Built to Spill, Tigers Jaw, Preoccupations, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 2nd Grade, Smut, Air Waves, Sun Ra Arkestra, Badge Epoque Ensemble, The WAEVE, Decius, Dougie Stu, Excide, Jivebomb, Anti-Flag (ft. Pinkshift's Ashrita Kumar), and Holy Fawn.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/9/2022
Björk - Atopos
Wednesday - Bull Believer
Jockstrap - Greatest Hits
Dream Unending - Secret Grief
Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps - Angel Band (Jubilee Version)
Protoje - Late At Night (ft. Lila Iké)
Sudan Archives - OMG BRITT
Santigold - My Horror
Sampa the Great - Can I Live? (ft. W.I.T.C.H.)
Hyd - So Clear
Sorry - Key to the City
Lambchop - Little Black Boxes
Beth Orton - Fractals
Deerhoof - My Lovely Cat!
The Afghan Whigs - Domino & Jimmy
Built to Spill - Rocksteady
Tigers Jaw - Old Clothes
Preoccupations - Slowly
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Ice V
2nd Grade - Me and My Blue Angels
Smut - After Silver Leaves
Air Waves - Treehouse
Sun Ra Arkestra - Chopin
Badge Epoque Ensemble - Clouds of Joy
The WAEVE - Can I Call You
Decius - Look Like a Man
Dougie Stu - Silhouettes
Excide - Flip
Jivebomb - Primitive Desires
Anti-Flag - Imperialism (ft. Pinkshift's Ashrita Kumar)
Holy Fawn - Empty Vials