Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Björk, Wednesday, Jockstrap, Dream Unending, Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps, Protoje (ft. Lila Iké), Sudan Archives, Santigold, Sampa the Great (ft. W.I.T.C.H.), Hyd, Sorry, Lambchop, Beth Orton, Deerhoof, The Afghan Whigs, Built to Spill, Tigers Jaw, Preoccupations, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, 2nd Grade, Smut, Air Waves, Sun Ra Arkestra, Badge Epoque Ensemble, The WAEVE, Decius, Dougie Stu, Excide, Jivebomb, Anti-Flag (ft. Pinkshift's Ashrita Kumar), and Holy Fawn.

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/9/2022

Björk - Atopos

Wednesday - Bull Believer

Jockstrap - Greatest Hits

Dream Unending - Secret Grief

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps - Angel Band (Jubilee Version)

Protoje - Late At Night (ft. Lila Iké)

Sudan Archives - OMG BRITT

Santigold - My Horror

Sampa the Great - Can I Live? (ft. W.I.T.C.H.)

Hyd - So Clear

Sorry - Key to the City

Lambchop - Little Black Boxes

Beth Orton - Fractals

Deerhoof - My Lovely Cat!

The Afghan Whigs - Domino & Jimmy

Built to Spill - Rocksteady

Tigers Jaw - Old Clothes

Preoccupations - Slowly

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Ice V

2nd Grade - Me and My Blue Angels

Smut - After Silver Leaves

Air Waves - Treehouse

Sun Ra Arkestra - Chopin

Badge Epoque Ensemble - Clouds of Joy

The WAEVE - Can I Call You

Decius - Look Like a Man

Dougie Stu - Silhouettes

Excide - Flip

Jivebomb - Primitive Desires

Anti-Flag - Imperialism (ft. Pinkshift's Ashrita Kumar)

Holy Fawn - Empty Vials