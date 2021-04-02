Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Dry Cleaning, Pinkshift, St. Vincent, Freddie Gibbs, Topaz Jones, Benny the Butcher & Ransom, 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch, Brockhampton, Hit Like A Girl, Tiana Major9, Bree Runway, Highway Sniper, Courtney Barnett & Vagabon, Spencer Krug, Mdou Moctar, CHAI, Dinosaur Jr, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Big Thief, Juan Wauters, Major Murphy, La Femme, Johanna Samuels, Half Waif, Naomi Cowan, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First, Sons of Kemet, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Dry Cleaning - Leafy

Pinkshift - Mars

Lilac Queen - fences

St. Vincent - The Melting of the Sun

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

oddCouple - Reflections (ft. Jamila Woods)

Topaz Jones - D.I.A.L.

Benny the Butcher & Ransom - Spineless

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

Brockhampton - Count On Me (ft. A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty)

Hit Like A Girl - Don't Go Far (ft. Petal)

Tiana Major9 - Real Affair (Remix ft. Vince Staples)

Bree Runway - HOT HOT

Highway Sniper - New Terrorists

Courtney Barnett & Vagabon - Don't Do It (Sharon Van Etten cover)

Spencer Krug - Fading Graffiti

End On End - Wish Fulfillment

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

CHAI - Nobody Knows We Are Fun

Dinosaur Jr - Garden

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth - Remember We Were Lovers

Big Thief - Off You

Juan Wauters - Estas Escuchando

Lucy Gooch - Rain's Break

Moontype - Stuck on You

Major Murphy - Rainbow

La Femme - Lacher de chevaux

Johanna Samuels - All Is Fine

Half Waif - Take Away the Ache

Naomi Cowan - Energy

Hellish Form - Shadows With Teeth

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - Keep Your Mind Free

SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First - bloodstainedeyes

Sons of Kemet - Hustle (ft. Kojey Radical & Lianne La Havas)

Savage Gary feat. Georgia - Nothing To Say

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)