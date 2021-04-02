Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Dry Cleaning, Pinkshift, St. Vincent, Freddie Gibbs, Topaz Jones, Benny the Butcher & Ransom, 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch, Brockhampton, Hit Like A Girl, Tiana Major9, Bree Runway, Highway Sniper, Courtney Barnett & Vagabon, Spencer Krug, Mdou Moctar, CHAI, Dinosaur Jr, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Big Thief, Juan Wauters, Major Murphy, La Femme, Johanna Samuels, Half Waif, Naomi Cowan, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First, Sons of Kemet, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Dry Cleaning - Leafy
Pinkshift - Mars
Lilac Queen - fences
St. Vincent - The Melting of the Sun
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
oddCouple - Reflections (ft. Jamila Woods)
Topaz Jones - D.I.A.L.
Benny the Butcher & Ransom - Spineless
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
Brockhampton - Count On Me (ft. A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty)
Hit Like A Girl - Don't Go Far (ft. Petal)
Tiana Major9 - Real Affair (Remix ft. Vince Staples)
Bree Runway - HOT HOT
Highway Sniper - New Terrorists
Courtney Barnett & Vagabon - Don't Do It (Sharon Van Etten cover)
Spencer Krug - Fading Graffiti
End On End - Wish Fulfillment
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
CHAI - Nobody Knows We Are Fun
Dinosaur Jr - Garden
Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth - Remember We Were Lovers
Big Thief - Off You
Juan Wauters - Estas Escuchando
Lucy Gooch - Rain's Break
Moontype - Stuck on You
Major Murphy - Rainbow
La Femme - Lacher de chevaux
Johanna Samuels - All Is Fine
Half Waif - Take Away the Ache
Naomi Cowan - Energy
Hellish Form - Shadows With Teeth
Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - Keep Your Mind Free
SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First - bloodstainedeyes
Sons of Kemet - Hustle (ft. Kojey Radical & Lianne La Havas)
Savage Gary feat. Georgia - Nothing To Say
Godspeed You! Black Emperor - A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)