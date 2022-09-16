Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Weyes Blood, Björk, Bill Callahan, Algiers (ft. billy woods & Backxwash), Mindforce, Bonny Light Horseman, Kelela, Billy Nomates, The Mars Volta, Death Cab for Cutie, No Devotion, Young Jesus, Hippie Trim, Tribal Gaze, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man (ft. Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips), MAVI, Makaya McCraven, Dear Nora, Skullcrusher, Angel Olsen (ft. Sturgill Simpson), The Beths, Honey Harper, Holy Motors, The Intelligence, Suede, The House of Love, Bonny Doon, Velvet Negroni, The Orielles, Breanna Barbara, Marina Allen, Hollie Cook, Cate Le Bon, Rhett Miller, Daphni, METZ (ft. Joe Talbot), Crack Cloud, Mark Peters (ft. BJ Cole), Horace Andy, Torche, and Citizen.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/16/2022

Weyes Blood - It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody

Björk - Ovule

Bill Callahan - Coyotes

Algiers - Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)

Mindforce - Rotten

Bonny Light Horseman - Sweetbread

Kelela - Washed Away

Billy Nomates - Balance Is Gone

The Mars Volta - No Case Gain

Death Cab for Cutie - I Don't Know How I Survive

No Devotion - No Oblivion

Young Jesus - Satsuma

Hippie Trim - Pleaser

Tribal Gaze - Cold Devotion

Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man - Tokyo Blunts (ft. Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips)

MAVI - Baking Soda

Makaya McCraven - The Fours

Dear Nora - Shadows

Skullcrusher - It's Like a Secret

Angel Olsen - Big Time (ft. Sturgill Simpson)

The Beths - Head in the Clouds

Honey Harper - Ain't No Cowboys in Georgia

Holy Motors - Superstar

The Intelligence - Keyed Beamers

Suede - Shadow Self

The House of Love - Melody Rose

Bonny Doon - San Francisco

Velvet Negroni - Sinker

The Orielles - The Room

Breanna Barbara - Landslide

Marina Allen - Celadon

Hollie Cook - Move My Way (Black Science Orchestra remix)

Cate Le Bon - Typical Love

Rhett Miller - Heart Attack Days

Daphni - Arrow

METZ - Come On Down (ft. Joe Talbot)

Crack Cloud - 115 At Night

Mark Peters - Silver River (ft. BJ Cole)

Horace Andy - Midnight Scorcher (Massive Attack "Safe From Harm" cover)

Torche - It Never Began

Citizen - A Passing Thing