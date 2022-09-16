Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Weyes Blood, Björk, Bill Callahan, Algiers (ft. billy woods & Backxwash), Mindforce, Bonny Light Horseman, Kelela, Billy Nomates, The Mars Volta, Death Cab for Cutie, No Devotion, Young Jesus, Hippie Trim, Tribal Gaze, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man (ft. Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips), MAVI, Makaya McCraven, Dear Nora, Skullcrusher, Angel Olsen (ft. Sturgill Simpson), The Beths, Honey Harper, Holy Motors, The Intelligence, Suede, The House of Love, Bonny Doon, Velvet Negroni, The Orielles, Breanna Barbara, Marina Allen, Hollie Cook, Cate Le Bon, Rhett Miller, Daphni, METZ (ft. Joe Talbot), Crack Cloud, Mark Peters (ft. BJ Cole), Horace Andy, Torche, and Citizen.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/16/2022
Weyes Blood - It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody
Björk - Ovule
Bill Callahan - Coyotes
Algiers - Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)
Mindforce - Rotten
Bonny Light Horseman - Sweetbread
Kelela - Washed Away
Billy Nomates - Balance Is Gone
The Mars Volta - No Case Gain
Death Cab for Cutie - I Don't Know How I Survive
No Devotion - No Oblivion
Young Jesus - Satsuma
Hippie Trim - Pleaser
Tribal Gaze - Cold Devotion
Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man - Tokyo Blunts (ft. Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips)
MAVI - Baking Soda
Makaya McCraven - The Fours
Dear Nora - Shadows
Skullcrusher - It's Like a Secret
Angel Olsen - Big Time (ft. Sturgill Simpson)
The Beths - Head in the Clouds
Honey Harper - Ain't No Cowboys in Georgia
Holy Motors - Superstar
The Intelligence - Keyed Beamers
Suede - Shadow Self
The House of Love - Melody Rose
Bonny Doon - San Francisco
Velvet Negroni - Sinker
The Orielles - The Room
Breanna Barbara - Landslide
Marina Allen - Celadon
Hollie Cook - Move My Way (Black Science Orchestra remix)
Cate Le Bon - Typical Love
Rhett Miller - Heart Attack Days
Daphni - Arrow
METZ - Come On Down (ft. Joe Talbot)
Crack Cloud - 115 At Night
Mark Peters - Silver River (ft. BJ Cole)
Horace Andy - Midnight Scorcher (Massive Attack "Safe From Harm" cover)
Torche - It Never Began
Citizen - A Passing Thing