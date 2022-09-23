Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by L.S. Dunes, The Wonder Years, Shannen Moser, Alvvays, Bjork, isomonstrosity (ft. Danny Brown & 645AR), Wiki & Subjxct5, R.A.P. Ferreira (ft. Hemlock Ernst), Ezra Collective, Protoje (ft. Jorja Smith), Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella), Nikki Lane, Sloan, Les Big Byrd, µ-Ziq, Dungen, Acid Klaus, Pye Corner Audio, Spoon, Freddie Gibbs (ft. James Blake), Che Noir (ft. Benny the Butcher), Daniel Avery (ft. HAAi), Hagop Tchaparian, Lesser Evil, Old Fire, Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré, Tim Burgess, The Intelligence, The No Ones, Pohgoh, Girl Scout, Indigo Sparke, Remember Sports, Absinthe Father, Regulate, and GloRilla (ft. Cardi B).

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/23/2022

L.S. Dunes - 2022

The Wonder Years - Songs About Death

Shannen Moser - Oh My God

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Bjork - Ancestress

isomonstrosity - Careful What You Wish For (ft. Danny Brown & 645AR)

Wiki & Subjxct5 - My Life

R.A.P. Ferreira - Mythsysizer Instinct (ft. Hemlock Ernst, prod. Kenny Segal)

Ezra Collective - Ego Killah

Protoje - Ten Cane Row (ft. Jorja Smith)

Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) - Corbeau

Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds

Sloan - Magical Thinking

Les Big Byrd - Feels Like Wasting My Life Is Taking Forever

µ-Ziq - Hello

Dungen - Skövde

Acid Klaus - Blow Your Speakers

Pye Corner Audio - Saturation Point (Sonic Boom Remix)

Spoon - On the Radio (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

Freddie Gibbs - Dark Hearted (ft. James Blake)

Che Noir - Wash the Dishes (ft. Benny the Butcher)

Daniel Avery - Wall of Sleep (ft. HAAi )

Hagop Tchaparian - Right to Riot

Lesser Evil - Fiction

Old Fire - Dreamless

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Diarabi

Tim Burgess - View From Above

The Intelligence - My Work Here is Dumb

The No Ones - All The Stupid Days

Pohgoh - Hammer

Girl Scout - Do You Remember Sally Moore?

Indigo Sparke - Hysteria

Remember Sports - Leap Day

Absinthe Father - Ender

Regulate - Hair

GloRilla - Tomorrow 2 (ft. Cardi B)