Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arctic Monkeys, LCD Soundsystem, MAVI, Björk (ft. serpentwithfeet), Knifeplay, Origami Angel, billy woods, Tyler Childers, Freddie Gibbs (ft. Pusha T), Shygirl, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Rome Streetz (ft. Conway the Machine), Baby Tate, Hyd, Jon Hopkins & Kelly Lee Owens & Sultan + Shepard & Jerro, Mamalarky, Nisa, Snapped Ankles, Lowly, Lambchop, The Intelligence, Melody's Echo Chamber, Fujiya & Miyagi, 2nd Grade, Foyer Red, Gaz Coombes, Alice Boman, The Chills, Bill Callahan, Joyeria, Marlowe (ft. Blu & Joell Ortiz), YUNGMORPHEUS, Mount Kimbie (ft. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu), The War On Drugs, Teebs (ft. Panda Bear), Let's Eat Grandma, Pearla, and City of Caterpillar.
BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/30/2022
Paramore - This Is Why
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
LCD Soundsystem - New Body Rhumba
MAVI - Doves
Björk - Fungal City (ft. serpentwithfeet)
Knifeplay - Ryan Song
Origami Angel - Penn Hall
billy woods - Paraquat
Tyler Childers - Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? (Jubilee Version)
Freddie Gibbs - Gold Rings (ft. Pusha T)
Shygirl - Shlut
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James - Straight & Tall
Rome Streetz - Soulja Boy (ft. Conway the Machine)
Baby Tate - Perfect
Hyd - Breaking Ground
Jon Hopkins & Kelly Lee Owens & Sultan + Shepard & Jerro - To Feel Again / Trois
Mamalarky - Frog 2
Nisa - Sever
Snapped Ankles - The Fish Needs a Bike (Blurt Cover)
Lowly - Keep Up the Good Work
Lambchop - Daisy
The Intelligence - 70's
Melody's Echo Chamber - Pecheuse de Lune
Fujiya & Miyagi - Flux
2nd Grade - Teenage Overpopulation
Foyer Red - Pollen City
Gaz Coombes - Don't Say It's Over
Alice Boman - Where to Put the Pain
The Chills - The Dragon With The Sapphire Eyes
Bill Callahan - Natural Information
Joyeria - 9 to 5
Marlowe - Royal (ft. Blu & Joell Ortiz)
YUNGMORPHEUS - Distant Place (prod. Joe Armon-Jones)
Mount Kimbie - Locked In (ft. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu)
The War On Drugs - Oceans of Darkness
Teebs - Did It Again (ft. Panda Bear)
Let's Eat Grandma - Give Me a Reason
Pearla - About Hunger, About Love
City of Caterpillar - Thought Drunk