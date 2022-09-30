Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arctic Monkeys, LCD Soundsystem, MAVI, Björk (ft. serpentwithfeet), Knifeplay, Origami Angel, billy woods, Tyler Childers, Freddie Gibbs (ft. Pusha T), Shygirl, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Rome Streetz (ft. Conway the Machine), Baby Tate, Hyd, Jon Hopkins & Kelly Lee Owens & Sultan + Shepard & Jerro, Mamalarky, Nisa, Snapped Ankles, Lowly, Lambchop, The Intelligence, Melody's Echo Chamber, Fujiya & Miyagi, 2nd Grade, Foyer Red, Gaz Coombes, Alice Boman, The Chills, Bill Callahan, Joyeria, Marlowe (ft. Blu & Joell Ortiz), YUNGMORPHEUS, Mount Kimbie (ft. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu), The War On Drugs, Teebs (ft. Panda Bear), Let's Eat Grandma, Pearla, and City of Caterpillar.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BrooklynVegan Weekly Playlist 9/30/2022

Paramore - This Is Why

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

LCD Soundsystem - New Body Rhumba

MAVI - Doves

Björk - Fungal City (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Knifeplay - Ryan Song

Origami Angel - Penn Hall

billy woods - Paraquat

Tyler Childers - Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? (Jubilee Version)

Freddie Gibbs - Gold Rings (ft. Pusha T)

Shygirl - Shlut

Nicholas Craven & Boldy James - Straight & Tall

Rome Streetz - Soulja Boy (ft. Conway the Machine)

Baby Tate - Perfect

Hyd - Breaking Ground

Jon Hopkins & Kelly Lee Owens & Sultan + Shepard & Jerro - To Feel Again / Trois

Mamalarky - Frog 2

Nisa - Sever

Snapped Ankles - The Fish Needs a Bike (Blurt Cover)

Lowly - Keep Up the Good Work

Lambchop - Daisy

The Intelligence - 70's

Melody's Echo Chamber - Pecheuse de Lune

Fujiya & Miyagi - Flux

2nd Grade - Teenage Overpopulation

Foyer Red - Pollen City

Gaz Coombes - Don't Say It's Over

Alice Boman - Where to Put the Pain

The Chills - The Dragon With The Sapphire Eyes

Bill Callahan - Natural Information

Joyeria - 9 to 5

Marlowe - Royal (ft. Blu & Joell Ortiz)

YUNGMORPHEUS - Distant Place (prod. Joe Armon-Jones)

Mount Kimbie - Locked In (ft. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu)

The War On Drugs - Oceans of Darkness

Teebs - Did It Again (ft. Panda Bear)

Let's Eat Grandma - Give Me a Reason

Pearla - About Hunger, About Love

City of Caterpillar - Thought Drunk