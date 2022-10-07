Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fever Ray, Open Mike Eagle, Alvvays, Gladie, Guided by Voices, Sharon Van Etten, Sorry, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Jazmine Sullivan, Tindersticks, Broken Bells, Iggy Pop, Jamila Woods, Smidley, Katie Dey, Midwife, The Orielles, Cass McCombs, Autre Ne Veut, Kathryn Mohr, Bonny Light Horseman, Goat, Militarie Gun, Fleshwater, Dungen, Joyce Wrice, Anxious, Oso Oso, Indigo Sparke, Carla Dal Forno, Jivebomb, Gillian Carter, Special Interest, TFD (Stars, Young Galaxy), Andy Bell (Ride), Hagop Tchaparian (Four Tet remix), Lesser Evil, I Was a King, The Golden Dregs, Winter, and Fievel is Glauque.

BROOKLYNVEGAN WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/7/2022

Fever Ray - What They Call Us

Open Mike Eagle - Circuit City (prod. Madlib, ft. Video Dave & Still Rift)

Sorry - Closer

Kathryn Mohr - Holly

Alvvays - After the Earthquake

Gladie - Nothing

Guided by Voices - Instinct Dwelling

Sharon Van Etten - Never Gonna Change

Jamila Woods - Boundaries

Autre Ne Veut - Okay

Joyce Wrice - Lookin for Ya

Smidley - Another Devil (ft. Shinra Knives)

Katie Dey - The Kraken

Jazmine Sullivan - Stand Up

Courtney Marie Andrews - Older Now

Cass McCombs + Weak Signal - Vacation From Thought

Militarie Gun - Let Me Be Normal

Fleshwater - Kiss the Ladder

Anxious - Sunsign

Oso Oso - De Facto

Indigo Sparke - Sad Is Love

Tindersticks - Stars at Noon

Iggy Pop - You Want It Darker (Leonard Cohen cover)

Bonny Light Horseman - Comrade Sweetheart

Carla Dal Forno - Side By Side

Jivebomb - Ditz

Gillian Carter - Watching A Friend Die

Special Interest - Foul

TFD (members of Stars, Young Galaxy) - Him

Andy Bell - The Sky Without You (David Homes Radical Mycology Remix)

Hagop Tchaparian - Round (Four Tet Remix)

Dungen - Var Har Du Varit?

Broken Bells - Forgotten Boy

Lesser Evil - Haze

I Was a King - Growing Wild

The Golden Dregs - American Airlines

Winter - Sunday

Fievel is Glaque - Save the Phenomenon

Goat - Do the Dance

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Iron Lung

The Orielles - Transmission

Midwife - Sickworld