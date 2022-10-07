Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Fever Ray, Open Mike Eagle, Alvvays, Gladie, Guided by Voices, Sharon Van Etten, Sorry, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Jazmine Sullivan, Tindersticks, Broken Bells, Iggy Pop, Jamila Woods, Smidley, Katie Dey, Midwife, The Orielles, Cass McCombs, Autre Ne Veut, Kathryn Mohr, Bonny Light Horseman, Goat, Militarie Gun, Fleshwater, Dungen, Joyce Wrice, Anxious, Oso Oso, Indigo Sparke, Carla Dal Forno, Jivebomb, Gillian Carter, Special Interest, TFD (Stars, Young Galaxy), Andy Bell (Ride), Hagop Tchaparian (Four Tet remix), Lesser Evil, I Was a King, The Golden Dregs, Winter, and Fievel is Glauque.
BROOKLYNVEGAN WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/7/2022
Fever Ray - What They Call Us
Open Mike Eagle - Circuit City (prod. Madlib, ft. Video Dave & Still Rift)
Sorry - Closer
Kathryn Mohr - Holly
Alvvays - After the Earthquake
Gladie - Nothing
Guided by Voices - Instinct Dwelling
Sharon Van Etten - Never Gonna Change
Jamila Woods - Boundaries
Autre Ne Veut - Okay
Joyce Wrice - Lookin for Ya
Smidley - Another Devil (ft. Shinra Knives)
Katie Dey - The Kraken
Jazmine Sullivan - Stand Up
Courtney Marie Andrews - Older Now
Cass McCombs + Weak Signal - Vacation From Thought
Militarie Gun - Let Me Be Normal
Fleshwater - Kiss the Ladder
Anxious - Sunsign
Oso Oso - De Facto
Indigo Sparke - Sad Is Love
Tindersticks - Stars at Noon
Iggy Pop - You Want It Darker (Leonard Cohen cover)
Bonny Light Horseman - Comrade Sweetheart
Carla Dal Forno - Side By Side
Jivebomb - Ditz
Gillian Carter - Watching A Friend Die
Special Interest - Foul
TFD (members of Stars, Young Galaxy) - Him
Andy Bell - The Sky Without You (David Homes Radical Mycology Remix)
Hagop Tchaparian - Round (Four Tet Remix)
Dungen - Var Har Du Varit?
Broken Bells - Forgotten Boy
Lesser Evil - Haze
I Was a King - Growing Wild
The Golden Dregs - American Airlines
Winter - Sunday
Fievel is Glaque - Save the Phenomenon
Goat - Do the Dance
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Iron Lung
The Orielles - Transmission
Midwife - Sickworld