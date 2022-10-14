Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by MSPAINT, Dry Cleaning, Stormzy, Wild Pink, Meg Baird, Dougie Poole, Bella White, Black Belt Eagle Scout, MIKE, Mykki Blanco (ft. ANOHNI & Kelsey Lu), Liv.e, Metronomy & Katy J Pearson, The Lightning Seeds, A Certain Ratio, Doechii, MAVI, Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim, Plains, Denitia, Matt Kivel ft Bonnie Prince Billy, Lesser Evil, Winter, Envy, Birds In Row, Lil Baby (ft. Fridayy), Men I Trust, Weyes Blood, and Bill Callahan.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/14/2022

MSPAINT - Acid

Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes for Rain

Stormzy - Hide & Seek

Wild Pink - The Grass Widow In The Glass Window

Meg Baird - "Will You Follow Me Home?"

Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Bella White - Rhododendron

Black Belt Eagle Scout - Don't Give Up

MIKE - nuthin i can do is wrng

Mykki Blanco - French Lessons (ft. ANOHNI & Kelsey Lu)

Liv.e - Ghost

Metronomy & Katy J Pearson - Love Factory

The Lightning Seeds - Green Eyes

A Certain Ratio - Waiting on a Train

Doechii - Stressed

MAVI - 3 Left Feet

Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim - Gossamer Wings

Plains - Summer Sun

Denitia - The Good Times

Matt Kivel - The Clearing ft Bonnie Prince Billy

Lesser Evil - Wandering

Ladytron - CIty of Angels

Winter - Crimson Enclosure

Envy - Seimei

Birds In Row - Confettis

Lil Baby - Forever (ft. Fridayy)

Men I Trust - Girl

Weyes Blood - Grapevine

Bill Callahan - Last One at the Party