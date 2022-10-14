Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by MSPAINT, Dry Cleaning, Stormzy, Wild Pink, Meg Baird, Dougie Poole, Bella White, Black Belt Eagle Scout, MIKE, Mykki Blanco (ft. ANOHNI & Kelsey Lu), Liv.e, Metronomy & Katy J Pearson, The Lightning Seeds, A Certain Ratio, Doechii, MAVI, Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim, Plains, Denitia, Matt Kivel ft Bonnie Prince Billy, Lesser Evil, Winter, Envy, Birds In Row, Lil Baby (ft. Fridayy), Men I Trust, Weyes Blood, and Bill Callahan.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/14/2022
MSPAINT - Acid
Dry Cleaning - No Decent Shoes for Rain
Stormzy - Hide & Seek
Wild Pink - The Grass Widow In The Glass Window
Meg Baird - "Will You Follow Me Home?"
Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death
Bella White - Rhododendron
Black Belt Eagle Scout - Don't Give Up
MIKE - nuthin i can do is wrng
Mykki Blanco - French Lessons (ft. ANOHNI & Kelsey Lu)
Liv.e - Ghost
Metronomy & Katy J Pearson - Love Factory
The Lightning Seeds - Green Eyes
A Certain Ratio - Waiting on a Train
Doechii - Stressed
MAVI - 3 Left Feet
Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim - Gossamer Wings
Plains - Summer Sun
Denitia - The Good Times
Matt Kivel - The Clearing ft Bonnie Prince Billy
Lesser Evil - Wandering
Ladytron - CIty of Angels
Winter - Crimson Enclosure
Envy - Seimei
Birds In Row - Confettis
Lil Baby - Forever (ft. Fridayy)
Men I Trust - Girl
Weyes Blood - Grapevine
Bill Callahan - Last One at the Party