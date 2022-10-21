Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/21/2022

Orbital & Sleaford Mods - Dirty Rat

Kelela - Happy Ending (prod. LSDXOXO)

Billy Nomates - Saboteur Forcefield

Hyd - Fallen Angel

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn - Umber

John Cale - Story of Blood ft Weyes Blood

Margo Price - Ragged Old Truck (Billy Joe Shaver cover, ft. Joshua Hedley)

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires - Not What You Want (Sleater-Kinney cover)

Archers of Loaf - Saturation and Light

Sloan - Dream it All Over Again

Jimmy Eat World - Place Your Debts

NxWorries - Where I Go (ft. H.E.R.)

Wiki & Subjxct 5 - One More Chance (ft. Navy Blue)

Smut - Unbroken Thought

Arctic Monkeys - Hello You

Boldy James - Drop An Album (prod. Evidence)

Unloved - Number in My Phone (Black Science Orchestra Remix)

Caroline Polachek - Sunset

Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Hate Dancin'

Fleshwater - The Razor's Apple

Pinkshift - BURN THE WITCH

Militarie Gun - Can't Get None (ft. MSPAINT)

Hagop Tchaparian - Flame

Jeremih - Changes

Alice Boman - Soon

Robert Forster - She's a Fighter

Darkthrone - Caravan of Broken Ghosts

Monaleo - Body Bag

Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

Pile of Love - Over & Out

Teleman - Short Life

Young Fathers - I Saw

The Soft Pink Truth - La Joie Devant La Mort" ft Xiu Xiu

Goat - Goatmilk

Church Girls - I Hate This House

Too Much Joy - What Pricks We Were

BIG | BRAVE - carvers, farriers and knaves

Loyle Carner - Homerton (ft. JNR WILLIAMS & Olivia Dean)

Knifeplay - Lonely Sun

Guided by Voices - Queen of Spaces