Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Orbital & Sleaford Mods, Kelela, Billy Nomates, Hyd, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, John Cale & Weyes Blood, Margo Price, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires (Sleater-Kinney cover), Archers of Loaf, Sloan, Jimmy Eat World, NxWorries (ft. H.E.R.), Wiki & Subjxct 5, Smut, Arctic Monkeys, Boldy James, Unloved, Caroline Polachek, Taylor Swift, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fleshwater, Pinkshift Militarie Gun (ft. MSPAINT), Hagop Tchaparian, Jeremih, Alice Boman, Robert Forster, Darkthrone, Monaleo, Dry Cleaning, Pile of Love, Teleman, Young Fathers, The Soft Pink Truth (ft Xiu Xiu), Goat, Church Girls, Too Much Joy, BIG | BRAVE, Loyle Carner (ft. JNR WILLIAMS & Olivia Dean), Knifeplay, and Guided by Voices.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/21/2022
Orbital & Sleaford Mods - Dirty Rat
Kelela - Happy Ending (prod. LSDXOXO)
Billy Nomates - Saboteur Forcefield
Hyd - Fallen Angel
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn - Umber
John Cale - Story of Blood ft Weyes Blood
Margo Price - Ragged Old Truck (Billy Joe Shaver cover, ft. Joshua Hedley)
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires - Not What You Want (Sleater-Kinney cover)
Archers of Loaf - Saturation and Light
Sloan - Dream it All Over Again
Jimmy Eat World - Place Your Debts
NxWorries - Where I Go (ft. H.E.R.)
Wiki & Subjxct 5 - One More Chance (ft. Navy Blue)
Smut - Unbroken Thought
Arctic Monkeys - Hello You
Boldy James - Drop An Album (prod. Evidence)
Unloved - Number in My Phone (Black Science Orchestra Remix)
Caroline Polachek - Sunset
Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Hate Dancin'
Fleshwater - The Razor's Apple
Pinkshift - BURN THE WITCH
Militarie Gun - Can't Get None (ft. MSPAINT)
Hagop Tchaparian - Flame
Jeremih - Changes
Alice Boman - Soon
Robert Forster - She's a Fighter
Darkthrone - Caravan of Broken Ghosts
Monaleo - Body Bag
Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
Pile of Love - Over & Out
Teleman - Short Life
Young Fathers - I Saw
The Soft Pink Truth - La Joie Devant La Mort" ft Xiu Xiu
Goat - Goatmilk
Church Girls - I Hate This House
Too Much Joy - What Pricks We Were
BIG | BRAVE - carvers, farriers and knaves
Loyle Carner - Homerton (ft. JNR WILLIAMS & Olivia Dean)
Knifeplay - Lonely Sun
Guided by Voices - Queen of Spaces