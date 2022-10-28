Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by SZA, Ice Spice, Nakhane (ft. Perfume Genius, prod. Emre Türkmen & Nile Rodgers), Algiers(ft. Zack de la Rocha), Taken By Trees, The WAEVE (Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall), Philip Selway, Soccer Mommy, ††† (Crosses), redveil (ft. Denzel Curry), Cakes Da Killa, Mr Twin Sister, Metronomy x Jessica Winter, Fred again.., Bandmanrill, Amber Arcades, US Girls, Caroline Rose, Sour Widows, Sunny War, Emily Scott Robinson (ft. Alisa Amador & Violet Bell), Flatland Cavalry (ft. Kaitlin Butts), Honey Harper, Jeb Loy Nichols, Drugdealer, The Go! Team, Badge Époque Ensemble & Lammping ft Boldy James & Roshin, Smino, Killer Mike, Mark Peters, Smidley, Arm's Length, I Was a King, Career Woman, Andrew Bird (ft. Phoebe Bridgers), Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Anxious, Quicksand, Horsegirl, The Tubs, Show Me The Body, Thotcrime, Dr. Acula (ft. Kyle Medina of Bodysnatcher) and Worm.bscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 10/28/2022

SZA - Shirt

Ice Spice - Bikini Bottom

Nakhane - Do You Well (ft. Perfume Genius, prod. Emre Türkmen & Nile Rodgers)

Algiers - Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)

Taken By Trees - Say You Don't Mind (Colin Blunstone cover)

The WAEVE (Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall) - Drowning

Philip Selway - Check For Signs of Life

Soccer Mommy - Darkness Forever (Sophie's Version)

††† (Crosses) - Vivien

redveil - pg baby (remix ft. Denzel Curry)

Cakes Da Killa - Luv Me Nots

Mr Twin Sister - Resort

Metronomy x Jessica Winter - I Lost My Mind

Fred again.. - Clara (the night is dark)

Bandmanrill - Bouncin' (ft. NLE Choppa)

Amber Arcades - Just Like Me

U.S. Girls - Bless This Mess

Caroline Rose - Love / Lover / Friend

Sour Widows - I-90

Sunny War - No Reason

Emily Scott Robinson - Men and Moons (ft. Alisa Amador & Violet Bell)

Flatland Cavalry - How Long (ft. Kaitlin Butts)

Honey Harper - Boots Mine Gold

Jeb Loy Nichols - Big Troubles Come In Through A Small Door

Drugdealer - New Fascination

The Go! Team - Look Away, Look Away

Badge Époque Ensemble & Lammping - Naturally Conspiring ft Boldy James & Roshin

Boldy James - Could Be Worse (prod. Futurewave)

Smino - Pro Freak (ft. Doechii & Fatman Scoop)

Killer Mike - TALK'N THAT SHIT!

Mark Peters - Sundowning (Richard Norris Remix)

Smidley - Table Rock Antichrist

Arm's Length - Dirge

I Was a King - Growing Wild

Career Woman - Dream Journal (ft. Great Grandpa's Al Menne)

Andrew Bird - I felt a Funeral, in my Brain (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

Luke Haines & Peter Buck - Sunstroke

Anxious - Where You Been

Quicksand - Felíz

Horsegirl - History Lesson Pt 2 (Minutemen cover)

The Tubs - Sniveller

Show Me The Body - Trouble The Water

Thotcrime - There Will Come Soft Rains...

Dr. Acula - The Barking Ghost (ft. Kyle Medina of Bodysnatcher)

Worm - Bluenothing