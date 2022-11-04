Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Yves Tumor, Mount Kimbie (ft. Wiki), Special Interest, DeJ Loaf, Gladie, Daniel Avery, Ezra Collective, R.A.P. Ferreira, Boldy James, Fleshwater, Emily Nenni, Kóboykex, A Place to Bury Strangers, Pozi, En Attendant Ana, Spoon, La Femme, µ-Ziq, Caitlin Rose (ft. Courtney Marie Andrews), David Knudson (ft. Tim Kasher), Miss Grit, Girl Scout, Olivia Barton, and Hemlocke Springs

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/4/2022

Yves Tumor - God Is A Circle

Mount Kimbie - If and When (ft. Wiki)

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention

DeJ Loaf - Harpo! (Who Dis Woman)

Gladie - Born Yesterday

Daniel Avery - Ultra Truth

Ezra Collective - Welcome To My World

R.A.P. Ferreira - ours

Boldy James - The Whole Hundro

Fleshwater - Foreign

Emily Nenni - Get On With It

Kóboykex - Night Out

A Place to Bury Strangers - Love Reaches Out (Xiu Xiu remix)

Pozi - Slightly Shaking Cells

En Attendant Ana - Principia

Spoon - Wild (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

La Femme - Cha-cha

µ-Ziq - Hello

Caitlin Rose - Getting It Right (ft. Courtney Marie Andrews)

David Knudson - No Ways No Means (ft. Tim Kasher)

Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg

Girl Scout - All The Time and Everywhere

Olivia Barton - White Knuckling

Hemlocke Springs - girlfriend