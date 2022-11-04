Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Yves Tumor, Mount Kimbie (ft. Wiki), Special Interest, DeJ Loaf, Gladie, Daniel Avery, Ezra Collective, R.A.P. Ferreira, Boldy James, Fleshwater, Emily Nenni, Kóboykex, A Place to Bury Strangers, Pozi, En Attendant Ana, Spoon, La Femme, µ-Ziq, Caitlin Rose (ft. Courtney Marie Andrews), David Knudson (ft. Tim Kasher), Miss Grit, Girl Scout, Olivia Barton, and Hemlocke Springs
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/4/2022
Yves Tumor - God Is A Circle
Mount Kimbie - If and When (ft. Wiki)
Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention
DeJ Loaf - Harpo! (Who Dis Woman)
Gladie - Born Yesterday
Daniel Avery - Ultra Truth
Ezra Collective - Welcome To My World
R.A.P. Ferreira - ours
Boldy James - The Whole Hundro
Fleshwater - Foreign
Emily Nenni - Get On With It
Kóboykex - Night Out
A Place to Bury Strangers - Love Reaches Out (Xiu Xiu remix)
Pozi - Slightly Shaking Cells
En Attendant Ana - Principia
Spoon - Wild (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
La Femme - Cha-cha
µ-Ziq - Hello
Caitlin Rose - Getting It Right (ft. Courtney Marie Andrews)
David Knudson - No Ways No Means (ft. Tim Kasher)
Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg
Girl Scout - All The Time and Everywhere
Olivia Barton - White Knuckling
Hemlocke Springs - girlfriend