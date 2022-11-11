Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fever Ray, The Blessed Madonna, Channel Tres, Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage & Asake, Stormzy, Steve Mason, Nadine Khouri, Kate Davis, Sharon Van Etten, Morgan Wade, Fleet Foxes (ft. Tim Bernardes), Manchester Orchestra, L.S. Dunes, Smidley, Breanna Barbara, Jeb Loy Nichols, Gina Birch (ft. Thurston Moore), Don Letts, GloRilla, AKAI SOLO (ft. Armand Hammer), Massa Nera, 200 Stab Wounds, and Dream Unending.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/11/2022

Fever Ray - Carbon Dioxide

The Blessed Madonna - Serotonin Moonbeams

Channel Tres - 6am

Rauw Alejandro - Verde Menta

Wizkid - Frames (Who's Gonna Know)

Tiwa Savage & Asake - Loaded

Stormzy - FireBabe

Steve Mason (Beta Band) - No More

Nadine Khouri - Keep on Pushing These Walls

Kate Davis - Consequences

Sharon Van Etten - When I Die

Morgan Wade - The Night (Part 2)

Fleet Foxes - A Sky Like I've Never Seen (ft. Tim Bernardes)

Manchester Orchestra - No Rule

L.S. Dunes - Grey Veins

Smidley - Here Comes The Devil

Breanna Barbara - Old Soul

Jeb Loy Nichols - Fold Me Up

Gina Birch - Wish I Was You (ft. Thurston Moore)

Don Letts - Outta Sync

GloRilla - Unh Unh

AKAI SOLO - Upper Room (ft. Armand Hammer)

Massa Nera - Adrift

200 Stab Wounds - Masters of Morbidity

Dream Unending - Song of Salvation