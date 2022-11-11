Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fever Ray, The Blessed Madonna, Channel Tres, Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage & Asake, Stormzy, Steve Mason, Nadine Khouri, Kate Davis, Sharon Van Etten, Morgan Wade, Fleet Foxes (ft. Tim Bernardes), Manchester Orchestra, L.S. Dunes, Smidley, Breanna Barbara, Jeb Loy Nichols, Gina Birch (ft. Thurston Moore), Don Letts, GloRilla, AKAI SOLO (ft. Armand Hammer), Massa Nera, 200 Stab Wounds, and Dream Unending.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/11/2022
Fever Ray - Carbon Dioxide
The Blessed Madonna - Serotonin Moonbeams
Channel Tres - 6am
Rauw Alejandro - Verde Menta
Wizkid - Frames (Who's Gonna Know)
Tiwa Savage & Asake - Loaded
Stormzy - FireBabe
Steve Mason (Beta Band) - No More
Nadine Khouri - Keep on Pushing These Walls
Kate Davis - Consequences
Sharon Van Etten - When I Die
Morgan Wade - The Night (Part 2)
Fleet Foxes - A Sky Like I've Never Seen (ft. Tim Bernardes)
Manchester Orchestra - No Rule
L.S. Dunes - Grey Veins
Smidley - Here Comes The Devil
Breanna Barbara - Old Soul
Jeb Loy Nichols - Fold Me Up
Gina Birch - Wish I Was You (ft. Thurston Moore)
Don Letts - Outta Sync
GloRilla - Unh Unh
AKAI SOLO - Upper Room (ft. Armand Hammer)
Massa Nera - Adrift
200 Stab Wounds - Masters of Morbidity
Dream Unending - Song of Salvation

