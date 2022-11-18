Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Kelela, Liv.e, Weyes Blood, Meg Baird, R. Ring, Gladie, Caitlin Rose, Fousheé, Squint, The Sound of Animals Fighting, Phoebe Bridgers, Tancred, PinkPantheress, Halo Maud, H. Hawkline, A Certain Ratio, Acid Klaus (ft. Maria Uzor), Nation Of Language, (Working Men's Club remix), Weird Nightmare, 7ebra, Death Valley Girls, Crushed, Miri Devora, Jane Remover, Hospital Gown (ft. Kreayshawn & Judy Mitchell of Record Setter), Chat Pile, and Venomous Concept.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/18/2022

Kelela - On The Run

Liv.e - Wild Animals

Weyes Blood - The Worst is Done

Meg Baird - Star Hill Song

R. Ring - Still Life

Gladie - Mud

Caitlin Rose - Carried Away

Fousheé - Simmer Down

Squint - Seeds

The Sound of Animals Fighting - Apeshit

Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine (The Handsome Family cover)

Tancred - Jars

PinkPantheress - Do You Miss Me?

Halo Maud - Pesnopoïka

H. Hawkline - Milk for Flowers

A Certain Ratio - Afro Dizzy

Acid Klaus - Crashing Cars in Ibiza (ft. Maria Uzor)

Nation Of Language - Across That Fine Line" (Working Men's Club Remix)

Weird Nightmare - So Far Gone

7ebra - I Have a Lot to Say

Death Valley Girls - What Are the Odds

Crushed - Waterlily

Miri Devora (of Queen of Jeans) - Your Loser

Jane Remover - Contingency Song

Hospital Gown - I Can Count My True Friends on One Hand (feat. Kreayshawn & Judy Mitchell of Record Setter)

Chat Pile - Tenkiller

Venomous Concept - Voices