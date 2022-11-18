Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Kelela, Liv.e, Weyes Blood, Meg Baird, R. Ring, Gladie, Caitlin Rose, Fousheé, Squint, The Sound of Animals Fighting, Phoebe Bridgers, Tancred, PinkPantheress, Halo Maud, H. Hawkline, A Certain Ratio, Acid Klaus (ft. Maria Uzor), Nation Of Language, (Working Men's Club remix), Weird Nightmare, 7ebra, Death Valley Girls, Crushed, Miri Devora, Jane Remover, Hospital Gown (ft. Kreayshawn & Judy Mitchell of Record Setter), Chat Pile, and Venomous Concept.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 11/18/2022
Kelela - On The Run
Liv.e - Wild Animals
Weyes Blood - The Worst is Done
Meg Baird - Star Hill Song
R. Ring - Still Life
Gladie - Mud
Caitlin Rose - Carried Away
Fousheé - Simmer Down
Squint - Seeds
The Sound of Animals Fighting - Apeshit
Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine (The Handsome Family cover)
Tancred - Jars
PinkPantheress - Do You Miss Me?
Halo Maud - Pesnopoïka
H. Hawkline - Milk for Flowers
A Certain Ratio - Afro Dizzy
Acid Klaus - Crashing Cars in Ibiza (ft. Maria Uzor)
Nation Of Language - Across That Fine Line" (Working Men's Club Remix)
Weird Nightmare - So Far Gone
7ebra - I Have a Lot to Say
Death Valley Girls - What Are the Odds
Crushed - Waterlily
Miri Devora (of Queen of Jeans) - Your Loser
Jane Remover - Contingency Song
Hospital Gown - I Can Count My True Friends on One Hand (feat. Kreayshawn & Judy Mitchell of Record Setter)
Chat Pile - Tenkiller
Venomous Concept - Voices