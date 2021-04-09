Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble, Silver Synthetic, CFCF, Andy Bell, Wesley Gonzalez, Tony Allen ft. Sampa the Great, Doja Cat ft. SZA, Conway the Machine, Polo G, Spirit of the Beehive, Brockhampton ft. JPEGMAFIA, AFI, Darkside, Roisin Murphy, Lou Barlow, A Certain Ratio, Tierra Whack, Sorry, Chynna, Japanese Breakfast, Iron & Wine, Tkay Maidza, Sour Widows, Free Throw, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - The Body Is Electric
Silver Synthetic - Chasm Killer
CFCF - Punksong
Andy Bell - Skywalker (Pye Corner Audio Remix)
Requin Chagrin - Premiere vague
Wesley Gonzalez - Change Your Circumstance
Tony Allen & Sampa the Great - Stumbling Down
Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
Conway the Machine - Blood Roses (ft. Jae Skeese)
Polo G - RAPSTAR
Spirit of the Beehive - Entertainment
Brockhampton - Chain On (ft. JPEGMAFIA)
AFI - Far Too Near
Darkside - The Limit
Roisin Murphy - Assimilation
Lou Barlow - Over You
A Certain Ratio - Keep it Together
Tierra Whack - Link
Sorry - Things to Hold Onto
Maria Reis - Balúrdio
Chynna - burnout
Japanese Breakfast - Posing in Bondage
Iron & Wine - Calm on the Valley
Tkay Maidza - Syrup
Sour Widows - Bathroom Stall
Free Throw - Cloud Sick
Navy Blue - Durag Anthem