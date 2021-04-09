Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble, Silver Synthetic, CFCF, Andy Bell, Wesley Gonzalez, Tony Allen ft. Sampa the Great, Doja Cat ft. SZA, Conway the Machine, Polo G, Spirit of the Beehive, Brockhampton ft. JPEGMAFIA, AFI, Darkside, Roisin Murphy, Lou Barlow, A Certain Ratio, Tierra Whack, Sorry, Chynna, Japanese Breakfast, Iron & Wine, Tkay Maidza, Sour Widows, Free Throw, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - The Body Is Electric

Silver Synthetic - Chasm Killer

CFCF - Punksong

Andy Bell - Skywalker (Pye Corner Audio Remix)

Requin Chagrin - Premiere vague

Wesley Gonzalez - Change Your Circumstance

Tony Allen & Sampa the Great - Stumbling Down

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

Conway the Machine - Blood Roses (ft. Jae Skeese)

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Spirit of the Beehive - Entertainment

Brockhampton - Chain On (ft. JPEGMAFIA)

AFI - Far Too Near

Darkside - The Limit

Roisin Murphy - Assimilation

Lou Barlow - Over You

A Certain Ratio - Keep it Together

Tierra Whack - Link

Sorry - Things to Hold Onto

Maria Reis - Balúrdio

Chynna - burnout

Japanese Breakfast - Posing in Bondage

Iron & Wine - Calm on the Valley

Tkay Maidza - Syrup

Sour Widows - Bathroom Stall

Free Throw - Cloud Sick

Navy Blue - Durag Anthem