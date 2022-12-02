Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

As last week was Thanksgiving Week and not a lot of music was released, this playlist was two weeks worth of songs, including MIKE (ft. Sister Nancy, and Wiki & The Alchemist), PinkPantheress, Skinny Pelembe, Anna B Savage, Nilüfer Yanya (King Krule remix, Joe Rainey, One Step Closer, Massa Nera, Billy Nomates, Gaz Coombes, Quasi, Swansea Sound, Langkamer, Debbie, B. Cool-Aid (ft Pink Siifu & Ahwlee), Babyface Ray (ft. Samuel Shabazz & King Hendricks), Oliver Sim (Soulwax Remix), Hot Chip (Jacques Lu Cont remix), mui zyu, Death & Vanilla, Robert Forster, and Whitelands.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 12/02/2022

MIKE - Stop Worry! (ft. Sister Nancy)

PinkPantheress - Boy's a liar

Skinny Pelembe - Like A Heart Won't Beat

Anna B Savage - in|FLUX

Nilüfer Yanya - Midnight Sun (King Krule remix)

Joe Rainey - Once the Reaper

One Step Closer - Dark Blue

Massa Nera - A Faint Goodbye

Billy Nomates - Spite

Gaz Coombes - Long Live the Strange

Quasi - Doomscrollers

Swansea Sound - Music Lover

Langkamer - Hamlet

Debbie - Cousin's Car (ft. BERWYN)

B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu & Ahwlee) - usedtoo

Babyface Ray - Wavy Gang Immortal (ft. Samuel Shabazz & King Hendricks)

Oliver Sim - Sensitive Child (Soulwax Remix)

Hot Chip - Broken (Jacques Lu Cont remix)

SAVAK - My Book on Siblings (Patois Counselors Remix)

mui zyu - Rotten Bun

Death & Vanilla - Find Another Illusion

The WAEVE - Kill Me Again

Robert Forster - Tender Years

Whitelands - Born in Understanding

MIKE, Wiki & The Alchemist - One More