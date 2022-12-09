Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by SZA, Paramore, Lana Del Rey, Caroline Polachek, Young Fathers, Crosses, The Sound of Animals Fighting, Sparklehorse, Aesop Rock (ft. Lupe Fiasco), Polo G, H Hawkline, Foyer Red, Orbital (ft. The Mediaeval Baebes), The Tubs, David Brewis, Ladytron, Amber Arcades, The C.I.A., Nation of Language (Joe Goddard remix), Taken By Trees, Jesus Piece, Boldy James & Cuns, and Bun B & Statik Selektah (ft. Smoke DZA, Flee Lord, Haile Supreme).
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 12/09/2022
SZA - F2F
Paramore - The News
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Caroline Polachek - Welcome To My Island
Young Fathers - Tell Somebody
Crosses - Cadavre Exquis
The Sound of Animals Fighting - Sharon Tate, Despite Everything
Sparklehorse - It Will Never Stop
Aesop Rock - Pumpkin Seeds (ft. Lupe Fiasco)
Polo G - My All
H Hawkline - Suppression Street
Foyer Red - Etc
Orbital - Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) (ft. The Mediaeval Baebes)
The Tubs - Dead Meat
David Brewis (Field Music) - Start Over
Ladytron - Faces
Amber Arcades - Odd to Even
The C.I.A. - Inhale Exhale
Nation of Language - Across That Fine Line (Joe Goddard Remix)
Taken By Trees - She Loves the Way They Love Her (Colin Blunstone cover)
Jesus Piece - An Offering to the Night
Boldy James & Cuns - Foot Prints
Bun B & Statik Selektah - Only Life I Know (ft. Smoke DZA, Flee Lord & Haile Supreme)