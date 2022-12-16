Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Little Simz, Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian & Kate NV), FAIM, Mike Dimes, Animal Collective (Gregg Turkington Remix), Gruff Rhys, R. Ring, Hey, ily!, XL Life (ft. Bob Vylan), and Thanks For Coming.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 12/16/2022

Little Simz - Angel

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian & Kate NV) - Haffmilch Holiday

FAIM - Silver Spoon

Mike Dimes - Fleek

Animal Collective - Car Keys (Gregg Turkington Remix)

Gruff Rhys - Amen

R. Ring - Def Sup

Hey, ily! - 3, 2, 1 Starve! (Why Do I Still Look the Same?)

XL Life - Baby Steps (ft. Bob Vylan)

Thanks For Coming - Plagiarizer