Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fireworks, redveil, Ice Spice, Jeff Markey (ft. billy woods), Peter Gabriel, En Attendant Ana, Molly, Debby Friday, End It, FAIM, Lisel, Ñengo Flow x Bad Bunny, Queen Naija, and MIKE.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/6/2023

Fireworks - Jerking Off the Sky

redveil - 2daside

Ice Spice - In Ha Mood

Jeff Markey - Floaters (ft. billy woods)

Peter Gabriel - Panopticom

En Attendant Ana - Principia

Molly - Ballerina

Debby Friday - SO HARD TO TELL

End It - Familia Finito

FAIM - Opus

Lisel - One At a Time

Ñengo Flow x Bad Bunny - Gato de Noche

Queen Naija - Let's Talk About It

MIKE - As 4 Me