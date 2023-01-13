Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Everything But the Girl, M83, U.S. Girls, Vagabon, El Michels Affair and Black Thought, The New Pornographers, Paramore, Belle and Sebastian, Margo Price (ft. Sharon Van Etten), Drayton Farley, Lonnie Holley (ft. Michael Stipe), Armani White (ft. Denzel Curry), MOLLY, Liela Moss, Viagra Boys, Truth Cult, Zulu, One Step Closer, Obituary, Kruelty, Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, Dawn Ray'd, Constant Smiles, Yo La Tengo, John Cale, Mick Harvey, Gaz Coombes, Baba Ali, Dougie Poole, Shana Cleveland, The Go! Team, Billy Nomates, Miss Grit, mui zyu, Kate Davis, Pynch, Sunny War, Fly Anakin, Fucked Up, Dom Flemons, and Avey Tare.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/6/2023
Everything But the Girl - Nothing Left to Lose
M83 - Oceans Niagara
U.S. Girls - Futures Bet
Vagabon - Carpenter
El Michels Affair & Black Thought - Grateful
The New Pornographers - Really Really Light
Paramore - C'est Comme Ca
Belle & Sebastian - So in the Moment
Margo Price - Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)
Drayton Farley - Norfolk Blues
Lonnie Holley - Oh Me, Oh My (ft. Michael Stipe)
Armani White - GOATED (ft. Denzel Curry)
MOLLY - So To Speak
Liela Moss (The Duke Spirit) - Empathy Files
Viagra Boys - It Ain't Enough
Truth Cult - Heavy Water
Zulu - Where I'm From
One Step Closer - Turn To Me
Obituary - Barely Alive
Kruelty - Burn the System
Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla - On Wat U On
Dawn Ray'd - Ancient Light
Constant Smiles - In My Heart
Yo La Tengo - Aselestine
John Cale - Noise of You
Mick Harvey - A Suitcase in Berlin
Gaz Coombes - Feel Loop
Baba Ali - Burn Me Out
Dougie Poole - Nothing On This Earth Can Make Me Smile
Shana Cleveland - Faces in the Firelight
The Go! Team - Gemini
Billy Nomates - Vertigo
Miss Grit - Lain (phone clone)
mui zyu - Sore Bear
Kate Davis - Monster Mash
Pynch - 2009
Sunny War - New Day
Fly Anakin - Blicky Bop
Fucked Up - I Think I Might Be Weird
Dom Flemons - Slow Dance With You
Avey Tare - The Musical