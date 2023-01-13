Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Everything But the Girl, M83, U.S. Girls, Vagabon, El Michels Affair and Black Thought, The New Pornographers, Paramore, Belle and Sebastian, Margo Price (ft. Sharon Van Etten), Drayton Farley, Lonnie Holley (ft. Michael Stipe), Armani White (ft. Denzel Curry), MOLLY, Liela Moss, Viagra Boys, Truth Cult, Zulu, One Step Closer, Obituary, Kruelty, Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, Dawn Ray'd, Constant Smiles, Yo La Tengo, John Cale, Mick Harvey, Gaz Coombes, Baba Ali, Dougie Poole, Shana Cleveland, The Go! Team, Billy Nomates, Miss Grit, mui zyu, Kate Davis, Pynch, Sunny War, Fly Anakin, Fucked Up, Dom Flemons, and Avey Tare.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/6/2023

Everything But the Girl - Nothing Left to Lose

M83 - Oceans Niagara

U.S. Girls - Futures Bet

Vagabon - Carpenter

El Michels Affair & Black Thought - Grateful

The New Pornographers - Really Really Light

Paramore - C'est Comme Ca

Belle & Sebastian - So in the Moment

Margo Price - Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Drayton Farley - Norfolk Blues

Lonnie Holley - Oh Me, Oh My (ft. Michael Stipe)

Armani White - GOATED (ft. Denzel Curry)

MOLLY - So To Speak

Liela Moss (The Duke Spirit) - Empathy Files

Viagra Boys - It Ain't Enough

Truth Cult - Heavy Water

Zulu - Where I'm From

One Step Closer - Turn To Me

Obituary - Barely Alive

Kruelty - Burn the System

Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla - On Wat U On

Dawn Ray'd - Ancient Light

Constant Smiles - In My Heart

Yo La Tengo - Aselestine

John Cale - Noise of You

Mick Harvey - A Suitcase in Berlin

Gaz Coombes - Feel Loop

Baba Ali - Burn Me Out

Dougie Poole - Nothing On This Earth Can Make Me Smile

Shana Cleveland - Faces in the Firelight

The Go! Team - Gemini

Billy Nomates - Vertigo

Miss Grit - Lain (phone clone)

mui zyu - Sore Bear

Kate Davis - Monster Mash

Pynch - 2009

Sunny War - New Day

Fly Anakin - Blicky Bop

Fucked Up - I Think I Might Be Weird

Dom Flemons - Slow Dance With You

Avey Tare - The Musical