Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by boygenius, Wednesday, Yaeji, MSPAINT (ft. Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton), Screaming Females, The National, Algiers (ft. Samuel T Herring & Jae Matthews), Sleaford Mods, Tiny Ruins, Kelela, Mandy Indiana, Overmono, Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone, Amber Arcades, The Murder Capital, Deerhoof, The Tubs, John Cale, Ladytron, The WAEVE, Gina Birch, Arlo Parks, Model/Actriz, Gnoomes, NOIA (ft. Buscabulla), Kali Uchis, Fran, Girl Scout, Fruit Bats, The Van Pelt, The Bouncing Souls, Guided by Voices, Oddisee, Papo2oo4, Gloss Up (ft. GloRilla), Boldy James & RichGains (ft. Sir Michael Rocks), Ice Spice (ft. Lil Tjay), Judiciary, Jesus Piece, and Full of Hell & Primitive Man
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/20/2023
boygenius - $20
Wednesday - Chosen To Deserve
Yaeji - For Granted
MSPAINT - Delete It (ft. Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton)
Screaming Females - Brass Bell
The National - Tropic Morning News
Algiers - I Can't Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
Sleaford Mods - UK Grim
Tiny Ruins - The Crab / Waterbaby
Kelela - Contact
Mandy Indiana - Injury Detail
Overmono - Is U
Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone - Digging Deeper
Amber Arcades - True Love
The Murder Capital - The Lie Becomes the Self
Deerhoof - Sit Down Let Me Tell You A Story
The Tubs - Wretched Lie
John Cale - Moonstruck (Nico's Song)
Ladytron - The Night
The WAEVE - Over and Over
Gina Birch - I Play My Bass Loud
Arlo Parks - Weightless
Model/Actriz - Crossing Guard
Gnoomes - Loops
NOIA - Eclipse de Amor (ft. Buscabulla)
Kali Uchis - I Wish You Roses
Fran - Winter
Girl Scout - Weirdo
Fruit Bats - Rushin' River Valley
The Van Pelt - Punk House
The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High
Guided by Voices - Ballroom Etiquette
Oddisee - Many Hats
Papo2oo4 - Still (Stick 2 Ya Gunz)
Gloss Up - Bestfrenn (ft. GloRilla)
Boldy James & RichGains - Dopey (ft. Sir Michael Rocks)
Ice Spice - Gangsta Boo (ft. Lil Tjay)
Judiciary - Engulfed
Jesus Piece - Gates of Horn
Full of Hell & Primitive Man - Rubble Home