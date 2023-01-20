Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by boygenius, Wednesday, Yaeji, MSPAINT (ft. Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton), Screaming Females, The National, Algiers (ft. Samuel T Herring & Jae Matthews), Sleaford Mods, Tiny Ruins, Kelela, Mandy Indiana, Overmono, Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone, Amber Arcades, The Murder Capital, Deerhoof, The Tubs, John Cale, Ladytron, The WAEVE, Gina Birch, Arlo Parks, Model/Actriz, Gnoomes, NOIA (ft. Buscabulla), Kali Uchis, Fran, Girl Scout, Fruit Bats, The Van Pelt, The Bouncing Souls, Guided by Voices, Oddisee, Papo2oo4, Gloss Up (ft. GloRilla), Boldy James & RichGains (ft. Sir Michael Rocks), Ice Spice (ft. Lil Tjay), Judiciary, Jesus Piece, and Full of Hell & Primitive Man

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/20/2023

boygenius - $20

Wednesday - Chosen To Deserve

Yaeji - For Granted

MSPAINT - Delete It (ft. Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton)

Screaming Females - Brass Bell

The National - Tropic Morning News

Algiers - I Can't Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

Sleaford Mods - UK Grim

Tiny Ruins - The Crab / Waterbaby

Kelela - Contact

Mandy Indiana - Injury Detail

Overmono - Is U

Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone - Digging Deeper

Amber Arcades - True Love

The Murder Capital - The Lie Becomes the Self

Deerhoof - Sit Down Let Me Tell You A Story

The Tubs - Wretched Lie

John Cale - Moonstruck (Nico's Song)

Ladytron - The Night

The WAEVE - Over and Over

Gina Birch - I Play My Bass Loud

Arlo Parks - Weightless

Model/Actriz - Crossing Guard

Gnoomes - Loops

NOIA - Eclipse de Amor (ft. Buscabulla)

Kali Uchis - I Wish You Roses

Fran - Winter

Girl Scout - Weirdo

Fruit Bats - Rushin' River Valley

The Van Pelt - Punk House

The Bouncing Souls - Ten Stories High

Guided by Voices - Ballroom Etiquette

Oddisee - Many Hats

Papo2oo4 - Still (Stick 2 Ya Gunz)

Gloss Up - Bestfrenn (ft. GloRilla)

Boldy James & RichGains - Dopey (ft. Sir Michael Rocks)

Ice Spice - Gangsta Boo (ft. Lil Tjay)

Judiciary - Engulfed

Jesus Piece - Gates of Horn

Full of Hell & Primitive Man - Rubble Home