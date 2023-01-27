Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by XL Life, slowthai, Lil Yachty, Fever Ray, Ulrika Spacek, Blondshell, Heather Woods Broderick, Florry, Sightless Pit (ft. YoshimiO & Gangsta Boo), deary, Gruff Rhys, Holiday Ghosts, Unloved, Steve Mason, José González (Dungen remix), Bodywash, Kevin Morby, R. Ring, Mozart Estate, King Tuff, Katie Gately, Meg Baird, H.C. McEntire (ft. Amy Ray), Samia, Majesties, Kari Faux, Clark, Lucinda Chua, and Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/27/2023

XL Life - Feeling Away

slowthai - Selfish

Lil Yachty - the BLACK seminole.

Fever Ray - Kandy

Ulrika Spacek - The Sheer Drop

Blondshell - Joiner

Heather Woods Broderick - Crashing Against the Sun

Florry - When I Kicked You Out of the Band (I Wasn't Kicking You Out Of My Life)

Sightless Pit - Calcified Glass (feat YoshimiO & Gangsta Boo)

deary - Fairground

Gruff Rhys - Layer Upon Layer

Holiday Ghosts - Vulture

Unloved - I did it.

Steve Mason (ex Beta Band) - The People Say

José González - Visions (Dungen Remix)

Bodywash - Massif Central

Kevin Morby - Like a Flower

R. Ring - Hug

Mozart Estate - I Wanna Murder You

King Tuff - Love Letter to Plants

Katie Gately - Fawn

Meg Baird - Unnamed Drives

H.C. McEntire - Turpentine (ft. Amy Ray)

Samia - Breathing Song

Majesties - In Yearning, Alive

Kari Faux - ME FIRST

Clark - Town Crank

Lucinda Chua - Echo

Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations - Black Firework