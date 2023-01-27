Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by XL Life, slowthai, Lil Yachty, Fever Ray, Ulrika Spacek, Blondshell, Heather Woods Broderick, Florry, Sightless Pit (ft. YoshimiO & Gangsta Boo), deary, Gruff Rhys, Holiday Ghosts, Unloved, Steve Mason, José González (Dungen remix), Bodywash, Kevin Morby, R. Ring, Mozart Estate, King Tuff, Katie Gately, Meg Baird, H.C. McEntire (ft. Amy Ray), Samia, Majesties, Kari Faux, Clark, Lucinda Chua, and Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 1/27/2023
XL Life - Feeling Away
slowthai - Selfish
Lil Yachty - the BLACK seminole.
Fever Ray - Kandy
Ulrika Spacek - The Sheer Drop
Blondshell - Joiner
Heather Woods Broderick - Crashing Against the Sun
Florry - When I Kicked You Out of the Band (I Wasn't Kicking You Out Of My Life)
Sightless Pit - Calcified Glass (feat YoshimiO & Gangsta Boo)
deary - Fairground
Gruff Rhys - Layer Upon Layer
Holiday Ghosts - Vulture
Unloved - I did it.
Steve Mason (ex Beta Band) - The People Say
José González - Visions (Dungen Remix)
Bodywash - Massif Central
Kevin Morby - Like a Flower
R. Ring - Hug
Mozart Estate - I Wanna Murder You
King Tuff - Love Letter to Plants
Katie Gately - Fawn
Meg Baird - Unnamed Drives
H.C. McEntire - Turpentine (ft. Amy Ray)
Samia - Breathing Song
Majesties - In Yearning, Alive
Kari Faux - ME FIRST
Clark - Town Crank
Lucinda Chua - Echo
Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations - Black Firework