Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Parannoul, The Album Leaf (ft. Bat For Lashes), Caroline Polachek, Jam City (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt), Orbital (ft. Penelope Isles), Debby Friday (ft. Uñas), Young Fathers, Alfa Mist, GloRilla, PinkPantheress (ft. Ice Spice), Slipknot, Gel, Ibex Clone, Model/Actriz, Sunny War (ft. Jim James), Jake Shears, Girl Ray, Jana Horn, OneDa, Mylar, Shana Cleveland, Robert Forster, Rose City Band, The Go! Team, Inspiral Carpets, Sunrot, Year of the Knife, Kommand, and .gif from god.
listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/3/2023
Parannoul - Sketchbook
The Album Leaf - Near (ft. Bat For Lashes)
Caroline Polachek - Blood and Butter
Jam City - Redd St. Turbulence (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt)
Orbital - Are You Alive (ft. Penelope Isles)
Debby Friday - I Got It (ft. Uñas)
Young Fathers - Drum
Alfa Mist - 4th Feb (Stay Awake)
GloRilla - Internet Trolls
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 (ft. Ice Spice)
Slipknot - Bone Church
Gel - Attainable
Ibex Clone - There is No Light
Model/Actriz - Amaranth
Sunny War - Earth (ft. Jim James)
Jake Shears - Too Much Music
Girl Ray - Everybody's Saying That
Jana Horn - After All This Time
OneDa - Rollin
Mylar - Hobby Horse
Shana Cleveland - A Ghost
Robert Forster - I Don't Do Drugs I Do Time
Rose City Band - Chasing Rainbows
The Go! Team - The Me Frequency
Inspiral Carpets - This is How it Feels (Go! Team Remix)
Sunrot - Gutter
Year of the Knife - Dust to Dust
Kommand - Chimera Soldiers
.gif from god - A Kiss For Every Hornet