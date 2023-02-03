Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Parannoul, The Album Leaf (ft. Bat For Lashes), Caroline Polachek, Jam City (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt), Orbital (ft. Penelope Isles), Debby Friday (ft. Uñas), Young Fathers, Alfa Mist, GloRilla, PinkPantheress (ft. Ice Spice), Slipknot, Gel, Ibex Clone, Model/Actriz, Sunny War (ft. Jim James), Jake Shears, Girl Ray, Jana Horn, OneDa, Mylar, Shana Cleveland, Robert Forster, Rose City Band, The Go! Team, Inspiral Carpets, Sunrot, Year of the Knife, Kommand, and .gif from god.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/3/2023

Parannoul - Sketchbook

The Album Leaf - Near (ft. Bat For Lashes)

Caroline Polachek - Blood and Butter

Jam City - Redd St. Turbulence (ft. Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt)

Orbital - Are You Alive (ft. Penelope Isles)

Debby Friday - I Got It (ft. Uñas)

Young Fathers - Drum

Alfa Mist - 4th Feb (Stay Awake)

GloRilla - Internet Trolls

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 (ft. Ice Spice)

Slipknot - Bone Church

Gel - Attainable

Ibex Clone - There is No Light

Model/Actriz - Amaranth

Sunny War - Earth (ft. Jim James)

Jake Shears - Too Much Music

Girl Ray - Everybody's Saying That

Jana Horn - After All This Time

OneDa - Rollin

Mylar - Hobby Horse

Shana Cleveland - A Ghost

Robert Forster - I Don't Do Drugs I Do Time

Rose City Band - Chasing Rainbows

The Go! Team - The Me Frequency

Inspiral Carpets - This is How it Feels (Go! Team Remix)

Sunrot - Gutter

Year of the Knife - Dust to Dust

Kommand - Chimera Soldiers

.gif from god - A Kiss For Every Hornet