Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Scowl, Indigo De Souza, Kelela, Drain, FACS, Yo La Tengo, Depeche Mode, Initiate, Paramore, Sleaford Mods (ft. Florence Shaw), Truth Cult, Yaya Bey, LIES, Algiers, Hitkidd (ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni & K Carbon), Ayra Starr, Zulu, Liv.e, Big Laugh, Jessie Ware, Esther Rose, Kicksie, Kate Davis, Django Django (ft. Self Esteem), Quasi, John Andrews & The Yawns, Das Koolies, Amber Arcades, BC Camplight, Dougie Poole, Mark Peters, A Certain Ratio, CIVIC, Moreish Idols, The Golden Dregs, Squid, Drahla, bdrmm, Thin, Death Goals, and Burner.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/10/2023

Scowl - Opening Night

Indigo De Souza - Younger & Dumber

Kelela - Enough For Love

Drain - Evil Finds Light

FACS - When You Say

Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again

Initiate - Alone At The Bottom

Paramore - Running Out of Time

Sleaford Mods - Force 10 From Navarone (ft. Florence Shaw)

Truth Cult - Clearskin

Yaya Bey - Exodus the North Star

LIES - Resurrection

Algiers - 73%

Hitkidd - You The Type (ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon)

Ayra Starr - Sability

Zulu - We're More Than This

Liv.e - Clowns

Big Laugh - Artificial Peace

Jessie Ware - Pearls

Esther Rose - Chet Baker

Kicksie - You're On

Kate Davis - Call Home

Django Django - Complete Me (ft. Self Esteem)

Quasi - Last Long Laugh

John Andrews & The Yawns - Checks in the Mail

Das Koolies (4/5th of Super Furry Animals) - The Condemned

Amber Arcades - True Love

BC Camplight - The Last Rotation of Earth

Dougie Poole - Beth David Cemetery

Mark Peters (Engineers) - Alpenglow

A Certain Ratio - Samo

CIVIC - Taken By Force

Moreish Idols - Nocturnal Creatures

The Golden Dregs - Vista

Squid - Swing (In a Dream)

Drahla - Lip Sync

bdrmm - It's Just a Bit of Blood

Thin - Bastard

Death Goals - Faux Macho

Burner - Hurt Locker