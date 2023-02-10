Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Scowl, Indigo De Souza, Kelela, Drain, FACS, Yo La Tengo, Depeche Mode, Initiate, Paramore, Sleaford Mods (ft. Florence Shaw), Truth Cult, Yaya Bey, LIES, Algiers, Hitkidd (ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni & K Carbon), Ayra Starr, Zulu, Liv.e, Big Laugh, Jessie Ware, Esther Rose, Kicksie, Kate Davis, Django Django (ft. Self Esteem), Quasi, John Andrews & The Yawns, Das Koolies, Amber Arcades, BC Camplight, Dougie Poole, Mark Peters, A Certain Ratio, CIVIC, Moreish Idols, The Golden Dregs, Squid, Drahla, bdrmm, Thin, Death Goals, and Burner.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/10/2023
Scowl - Opening Night
Indigo De Souza - Younger & Dumber
Kelela - Enough For Love
Drain - Evil Finds Light
FACS - When You Say
Yo La Tengo - Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again
Initiate - Alone At The Bottom
Paramore - Running Out of Time
Sleaford Mods - Force 10 From Navarone (ft. Florence Shaw)
Truth Cult - Clearskin
Yaya Bey - Exodus the North Star
LIES - Resurrection
Algiers - 73%
Hitkidd - You The Type (ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon)
Ayra Starr - Sability
Zulu - We're More Than This
Liv.e - Clowns
Big Laugh - Artificial Peace
Jessie Ware - Pearls
Esther Rose - Chet Baker
Kicksie - You're On
Kate Davis - Call Home
Django Django - Complete Me (ft. Self Esteem)
Quasi - Last Long Laugh
John Andrews & The Yawns - Checks in the Mail
Das Koolies (4/5th of Super Furry Animals) - The Condemned
Amber Arcades - True Love
BC Camplight - The Last Rotation of Earth
Dougie Poole - Beth David Cemetery
Mark Peters (Engineers) - Alpenglow
A Certain Ratio - Samo
CIVIC - Taken By Force
Moreish Idols - Nocturnal Creatures
The Golden Dregs - Vista
Squid - Swing (In a Dream)
Drahla - Lip Sync
bdrmm - It's Just a Bit of Blood
Thin - Bastard
Death Goals - Faux Macho
Burner - Hurt Locker