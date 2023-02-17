Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Lana Del Rey, Caroline Polachek, Feist, Bully & Soccer Mommy, MSPAINT, Janelle Monáe (ft. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80), Desire Marea, Dry Cleaning, Nappy Nina (ft. Moor Mother), Screaming Females, Caroline Rose, Flo Milli, Naima Bock, The New Pornographers, Kae Tempest, Alison Goldfrapp & Paul Woolford, The Blessed Madonna (ft. Jamie Principle), Orbital (ft. The Little Pest), HARD FEELINGS (ft. Rye Rye), NOIA & Ela Minus, Index for Working Musik, Cory Hanson, Ulrika Spacek, THUS LOVE, Steve Mason, Anna B Savage, Nicole Yun, Mega Bog, Nightbus, Lowly, Speakers Corner Quartet (ft. Sampha), JFDR, Frozen Soul (ft. John Gallagher), Heriot, and The Acacia Strain.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/10/2023

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Caroline Polachek - Butterfly Net

Feist - In Lightning

Bully - Lose You (ft. Soccer Mommy)

MSPAINT - Titan of Hope

Janelle Monáe - Float (ft. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80)

Desire Marea - Be Free

Dry Cleaning - Swampy

Nappy Nina - Stone Soup (ft. Moor Mother)

Screaming Females - Mourning Dove

Caroline Rose - The Doldrums

Flo Milli - Nasty Dancer

Naima Bock - Lines

The New Pornographers - Angelcover

Kae Tempest - Nice Idea

Alison Goldfrapp & Paul Woolford - Fever

The Blessed Madonna - We Still Believe (ft. Jamie Principle)

Orbital - You Are the Frequency (ft. The Little Pest)

HARD FEELINGS - Dangerous (ft Rye Rye) (Remix)

NOIA & Ela Minus - Didn't Know

Index for Working Musik - Railroad Bulls

Cory Hanson - Housefly

Ulrika Spacek - If The Wheels Are Coming Off, The Wheels Are Coming Off

THUS LOVE - Centerfield

Steve Mason - Brixton Fish Fry

Anna B Savage - Pavlov's Dog

Nicole Yun - Lost Keys

Mega Bog - The Clown

Nightbus - Way Past Three

Lowly - Happen

Speakers Corner Quartet - Can We Do This? (ft. Sampha)

JFDR - Spectator

Frozen Soul - Morbid Effigy (ft. John Gallagher of Dying Fetus)

Heriot - Demure

The Acacia Strain - Fresh Bones