Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Bad Bunny ft. Rosalia, Phoebe Bridgers, more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sad13, Cloud Nothings, Phoebe Bridgers, Portrayal of Guilt, Arlo Parks, Saba, Cordae, Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol, Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bada$$, Lars Finberg, Bad Bunny ft. Rosalia, Black Thought, Paul Weller, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Sad13 - Psychic Trauma (Cloud Nothings cover)

Cloud Nothings - Villain (Speedy Ortiz cover)

Alaska Reid - Big Bunny

Phoebe Bridgers - If We Make It Through December (Merle Haggard cover)

Portrayal of Guilt - A Tempting Pain

Arlo Parks - Caroline

Saba - Areyoudown? Pt. 2 (ft. Tobi Lou)

Cordae - The Parables

Left Alone - The Darkness

Miley Cyrus - Night Crawling (ft. Billy Idol)

Statik Selektah - Watch Me (ft. Joey Bada$$)

Lars Finberg - The Doors

Flohio - Booby Traps

Bad Bunny - La Nocha De Anoche (ft. Rosalia)

Black Thought - American Heartbreak

BERWYN - VINYL

Paul Weller - On Sunset (Le Superhomard remix)

AJ Tracey - Graveyard Shift (ft. slowthai)