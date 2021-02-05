Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Bomba Estereo, Iceage, The Armed, more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Bomba Estereo, Every Time I Die, Sincere Engineer, The Weather Station, Drip-Fed, Bongzilla, Dan Wriggins, Spirit of the Beehive, Noods, Julien Baker, Iceage, Tkay Maidza, H.E.R., Kitty Kat Fan Club, The Armed, Zella Day and Weyes Blood, Hayley Williams, Cult of Luna, Dark Time Sunshine, Cardi B, Eyehategod, Wode, Neil Young, JID and Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs and Schoolboy Q, Future Teens, Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Vic Mensa ft Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper, Priya Ragu, and more.

...

Bomba Estereo - Deja (ft. Lido Pimienta & OKAN)

Every Time I Die - AWOL

Sincere Engineer - Tourniquet

The Weather Station - Parking Lot

Drip-Fed - Move Right Through Me

Bongzilla - Sundae Driver

Dan Wriggins - Mr. Chill

Spirit of the Beehive - There's Nothing You Can't Do

Noods - Donkey Kong

Julien Baker - Favor (ft. Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus)

Iceage - The Holding Hand

Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & David Grubbs - The Night of Santiago (Leonard Cohen cover)

Tkay Maidza - KIM (ft. Yung Baby Tate)

Ghetts - No Mercy (ft. Pa Salieu & BackRoad Gee)

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Kitty Kat Fan Club - Fly So High I See Clear Below

The Armed - ALL FUTURES

Zella Day - Holocene (ft. Weyes Blood)

Hayley Williams - Inordinary

Cult of Luna - Inside of a Dream (ft. Mark Lanegan)

Dark Time Sunshine - Poor Pavel (ft. Hail Mary Mallon)

Cardi B - Up

Eyehategod - Built Beneath the Lies

Wode - Vanish Beneath

Really From - Try Lingual

Neil Young - Daughters

Jaz Elise - Good Over Evil

JID - Bruuuh (remix ft. Denzel Curry)

Freddie Gibbs - Gang Signs (ft. Schoolboy Q)

Future Teens - Guest Room

Bobby Sessions & Megan Thee Stallion - I'm A King

Polo G - GNF (OKOKOK)

Vic Mensa - Shelter (ft. Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper)

Priya Ragu - Chicken Lemon Rice