Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Bowie, Jazmine Sullivan, Weather Station & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Today would've been David Bowie's 74th birthday, so this playlist has a couple Bowie covers (and some previously unreleased covers that Bowie himself recorded), plus new songs by Jazmine Sullivan, The Weather Station, Calyx, The Sonder Bombs, slowthai, Virgil Abloh/serpentwithfeet, Vagabon/Courtney Barnett, The Hold Steady, Tigers Jaw, Portrayal of Guilt, and more.
and/or listen below...
David Bowie - Mother (John Lennon cover)
David Bowie - Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (Bob Dylan cover)
We Are KING - Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)
Duran Duran - Five Years (David Bowie cover)
Jazmine Sullivan - Girl Like Me (ft. H.E.R.)
The Weather Station - Atlantic
Calyx - Leslie Plain and Strong
The Sonder Bombs - k.
slowthai - MAZZA (ft. A$AP Rocky)
Virgil Abloh - Delicate Limbs (ft. serpentwithfeet)
Cassandra Jenkins - Michelangelo
Vagabon & Courtney Barnett - Reason To Believe (Karen Dalton/Tim Hardin cover)
Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Miracles (Johnnie Frierson cover, ft. Ty Segall)
Widowspeak - Romeo & Juliet (Dire Straits cover)
Viagra Boys - Girls and Boys
The Hold Steady - Heavy Covenant
Tigers Jaw - Hesitation
Rat Columns - No Stranger to Life
Portrayal of Guilt - Garden of Despair
Holy Figures - Beatrice
Slope - Purple Me
The Best of the Worst - Counterfeit Smiles
The Inevitables - The American Me (In Me) (ft. The Specials' Lynval Golding)
Frozen Soul - Arctic Stranglehold
Enforced - Malignance
Flee Lord, Eto & Westside Gunn - Ain't Hit Nobody
Nao - Antidote (ft. Adekunle Gold)
Saweetie - Best Friend (ft. Doja Cat)
For Your Health - Save Your Breath, You're Gonna Need It To Blow My Head Off
Camp Trash - Weird Carolina