Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Bowie, Jazmine Sullivan, Weather Station & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Today would've been David Bowie's 74th birthday, so this playlist has a couple Bowie covers (and some previously unreleased covers that Bowie himself recorded), plus new songs by Jazmine Sullivan, The Weather Station, Calyx, The Sonder Bombs, slowthai, Virgil Abloh/serpentwithfeet, Vagabon/Courtney Barnett, The Hold Steady, Tigers Jaw, Portrayal of Guilt, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

David Bowie - Mother (John Lennon cover)

David Bowie - Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (Bob Dylan cover)

We Are KING - Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)

Duran Duran - Five Years (David Bowie cover)

Jazmine Sullivan - Girl Like Me (ft. H.E.R.)

The Weather Station - Atlantic

Calyx - Leslie Plain and Strong

The Sonder Bombs - k.

slowthai - MAZZA (ft. A$AP Rocky)

Virgil Abloh - Delicate Limbs (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Cassandra Jenkins - Michelangelo

Vagabon & Courtney Barnett - Reason To Believe (Karen Dalton/Tim Hardin cover)

Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Miracles (Johnnie Frierson cover, ft. Ty Segall)

Widowspeak - Romeo & Juliet (Dire Straits cover)

Viagra Boys - Girls and Boys

The Hold Steady - Heavy Covenant

Tigers Jaw - Hesitation

Rat Columns - No Stranger to Life

Portrayal of Guilt - Garden of Despair

Holy Figures - Beatrice

Slope - Purple Me

The Best of the Worst - Counterfeit Smiles

The Inevitables - The American Me (In Me) (ft. The Specials' Lynval Golding)

Frozen Soul - Arctic Stranglehold

Enforced - Malignance

Flee Lord, Eto & Westside Gunn - Ain't Hit Nobody

Nao - Antidote (ft. Adekunle Gold)

Saweetie - Best Friend (ft. Doja Cat)

For Your Health - Save Your Breath, You're Gonna Need It To Blow My Head Off

Camp Trash - Weird Carolina