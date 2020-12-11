Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Converge, Haviah Mighty, Bartees Strange & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Converge, Haviah Mighty, Bartees Strange, Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle, Every Time I Die, JPEGMAFIA, The Armed, Julia Jacklin, Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Hayley Williams, Tindersticks, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
And not on Spotify, but For Your Health's "Birthday Candles in the Effigy."
--
Haviah Mighty - Occasion
Erick the Achitect - Let It Go (ft. Loyle Carner & FARR)
Tindersticks - You'll Have to Scream Louder
Every Time I Die - A Colossal Wreck
Proper. - Don't
New Bums - Billy, God Damn
Julia Jacklin - baby jesus is nobody's baby now
Cult of Luna - Three Bridges
Glitterer - Are You Sure?
박혜진 Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing - Clouds
Bartees Strange - Pool (Samia cover)
Channel Tres - Fuego (ft. Tyler the Creator)
Hayley Williams - Simmer (acoustic)
For Your Health - Birthday Candles in the Effigy
Ogbert the Nerd - Get in the Robot
Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle - Hollywood (The Cranberries cover)
Caithlin De Marrais - (Let Me Have A) Diamond Heart
Cheval Sombre - It's Not Time ft. Sonic Boom
Dawn to Dawn - Meridian
The Armed - Night City Aliens
JPEGMAFIA - SUPER TUESDAY!
Converge - I Won't Let You Go
Gang Starr - Glowing Mic
Holy Fawn - The Maze (Manchester Orchestra cover)
Chika - FWB
JER - A Message To My Future Self
Nyck Caution - Product Of My Environment (ft. Kota The Friend & Erick The Architect)
Deftones - Elite (Blanck Mass Remix)
Life's Question - Broke
Taylor Swift - coney island (ft. The National)
Kid Cudi - Lovin' Me (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
Gwen Stefani - Let Me Reintroduce Myself
Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - I Love You
Lakeyah - Female Goat (ft. City Girls)