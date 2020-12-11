Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Converge, Haviah Mighty, Bartees Strange & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Converge, Haviah Mighty, Bartees Strange, Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle, Every Time I Die, JPEGMAFIA, The Armed, Julia Jacklin, Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Hayley Williams, Tindersticks, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

And not on Spotify, but For Your Health's "Birthday Candles in the Effigy."

--

Haviah Mighty - Occasion

Erick the Achitect - Let It Go (ft. Loyle Carner & FARR)

Tindersticks - You'll Have to Scream Louder

Every Time I Die - A Colossal Wreck

Proper. - Don't

New Bums - Billy, God Damn

Julia Jacklin - baby jesus is nobody's baby now

Cult of Luna - Three Bridges

Glitterer - Are You Sure?

박혜진 Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing - Clouds

Bartees Strange - Pool (Samia cover)

Channel Tres - Fuego (ft. Tyler the Creator)

Hayley Williams - Simmer (acoustic)

For Your Health - Birthday Candles in the Effigy

Ogbert the Nerd - Get in the Robot

Thou & Emma Ruth Rundle - Hollywood (The Cranberries cover)

Caithlin De Marrais - (Let Me Have A) Diamond Heart

Cheval Sombre - It's Not Time ft. Sonic Boom

Dawn to Dawn - Meridian

The Armed - Night City Aliens

JPEGMAFIA - SUPER TUESDAY!

Converge - I Won't Let You Go

Gang Starr - Glowing Mic

Holy Fawn - The Maze (Manchester Orchestra cover)

Chika - FWB

JER - A Message To My Future Self

Nyck Caution - Product Of My Environment (ft. Kota The Friend & Erick The Architect)

Deftones - Elite (Blanck Mass Remix)

Life's Question - Broke

Taylor Swift - coney island (ft. The National)

Kid Cudi - Lovin' Me (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

Gwen Stefani - Let Me Reintroduce Myself

Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - I Love You

Lakeyah - Female Goat (ft. City Girls)