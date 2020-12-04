Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Deftones, Sleaford Mods & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Tigers Jaw, Boldy James, Goat Girl, The Wonder Years, Here Lies Man, Deftones, Eyehategod, Your Old Droog, Rico Nasty, Madison McFerrin, Sleaford Mods, Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy, The Weeknd (Roslia remix), Kash Doll, The Notwist, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Tigers Jaw - Lemon Mouth
Boldy James - On Ten
ENNY - Peng Black Girls Remix (feat. Jorja Smith)
Goat Girl - The Crack
Cory Hanson - Paper Fog
Jordana - Reason
The Wonder Years - Out On My Feet
Here Lies Man - Come Inside
Keleketla! - Papua Merdeka (Machinedrum Remix)
Bokani Dyer - Ke Nako
Miss Grit - Dark Side of the Party
Black Wing - Choir Of Assholes / You Think It'll Make You Happy But It Won't
Bad Operation - Brain
Cicala - Will
Deftones - Teenager (Robert Smith remix)
Eyehategod - High Risk Trigger
Respire - Catacombs Part II
Clearbody - In Latency
Your Old Droog - Uzbekistan (ft. Phonte & Mach-Hommy)
Rico Nasty - STFU
Ganser - Bags for Life (GLOK remix)
Madison McFerrin - Hindsight
Gustaf - Design
Sleaford Mods - Shortcummings
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - Our Anniversary
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Remix ft. Rosalía)
Kash Doll - Bossa Nova (ft. Tee Grizzley)
The Notwist - Sans Soleil