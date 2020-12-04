Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Deftones, Sleaford Mods & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Tigers Jaw, Boldy James, Goat Girl, The Wonder Years, Here Lies Man, Deftones, Eyehategod, Your Old Droog, Rico Nasty, Madison McFerrin, Sleaford Mods, Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy, The Weeknd (Roslia remix), Kash Doll, The Notwist, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Tigers Jaw - Lemon Mouth

Boldy James - On Ten

ENNY - Peng Black Girls Remix (feat. Jorja Smith)

Goat Girl - The Crack

Cory Hanson - Paper Fog

Jordana - Reason

The Wonder Years - Out On My Feet

Here Lies Man - Come Inside

Keleketla! - Papua Merdeka (Machinedrum Remix)

Bokani Dyer - Ke Nako

Miss Grit - Dark Side of the Party

Black Wing - Choir Of Assholes / You Think It'll Make You Happy But It Won't

Bad Operation - Brain

Cicala - Will

Deftones - Teenager (Robert Smith remix)

Eyehategod - High Risk Trigger

Respire - Catacombs Part II

Clearbody - In Latency

Your Old Droog - Uzbekistan (ft. Phonte & Mach-Hommy)

Rico Nasty - STFU

Ganser - Bags for Life (GLOK remix)

Madison McFerrin - Hindsight

Gustaf - Design

Sleaford Mods - Shortcummings

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - Our Anniversary

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Remix ft. Rosalía)

Kash Doll - Bossa Nova (ft. Tee Grizzley)

The Notwist - Sans Soleil