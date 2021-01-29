Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): FKA twigs, serpentwithfeet, Genghis Tron, more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Billy Nomates, serpentwithfeet, Half Waif, FKA twigs ft. Headie One and Fred Again, Nervous Dater, Genghis Tron, Regional Justice Center, Teenage Fanclub, Xiu Xiu ft. Grouper, The Notwist, Lost Horizons ft. Marissa Nadler, Sophia Kennedy, Squid, Goat Girl, Buggin, Mikau, p.s.you'redead, Shovels & Rope ft. Sharon Van Etten, Flying Raccoon Suit, Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle, Arabrot, Colossus, Madlib and Four Tet, Portrayal of Guilt, The Sonder Bombs, Tribulation, The Chills, Juliana Hatfield, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - Arise, Therefore (Palace cover, ft. Six Organs of Admittance)
Billy Nomates - Heels
serpentwithfeet - Fellowship
Half Waif - Orange Blossoms
FKA twigs - Don't Judge Me (ft. Headie One & Fred Again)
Clark - Small
Closer - Angry Flood
Nervous Dater - Middle Child
Genghis Tron - Dream Weapon
Regional Justice Center - Absence
Anna Fox Rochinski - Cherry
Teenage Fanclub - I'm More Inclined
Xiu Xiu - A Bottle of Rum (ft. Grouper)
Miss Grit - Blonde
Jensen McRae - Immune
The Notwist - Exit Strategy To Myself
Lost Horizons - Marie (ft. Marissa Nadler)
Sophia Kennedy - Cat on My Tongue
Squid - Narrator
Gary, Indiana - Alien 3
Goat Girl - Jazz (In the Supermarket)
Buggin - Brainfreeze
Mikau - At The Edge of Fading Consciousness
p.s.you'redead - Baby's First Pyramid Scheme
Shovels & Rope and Sharon Van Etten - In My Room (The Beach Boys cover)
Flying Raccoon Suit - Driftwood
Chelsea Wolfe & Emma Ruth Rundle - Anhedonia
Arabrot - The Lie
Colossus - Savior
Fredo - Money Talks (ft. Dave)
Madlib & Four Tet - The Call
Portrayal of Guilt - My Immolation
The Sonder Bombs - The Brink
Tribulation - Elementals
Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog - Tha Poverty Bothers Me (ft. Mach-Hommy)
The Reds, Pinks & Purples - Don't Ever Pray in the Church on My Street
The Besnard Lakes - New Revolution
Pupil Slicer - Wounds Upon My Skin
The Chills - Monolith
Juliana Hatfield - Mouthful of Blood