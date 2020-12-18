Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Hayley Williams, slowthai, The Chills & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Madlib and Four Tet, Mozzy, Little Dragon and Moses Sumney, Ric Wilson, The Chills, Blood Menace, Dollar Signs, The Besnard Lakes, slowthai, Shelter, Bad Operation, Conway the Machine, Hayley Williams, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Madlib & Four Tet - Road of the Lonely Ones
Mozzy - Keep Hope (ft. Blxst)
Little Dragon & Moses Sumney - The Other Lover
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Bill Callahan - Sea Song (Robert Wyatt cover, ft. Mick Turner)
The Lasso - Satellite
Ric Wilson - Trunk Music
Lande Hekt - December
The Chills - You're Immortal
Annakarina - You Weren't Ready
see through person - change your name
Blood Menace - Antagonist
Dollar Signs - Negative Blood
The Besnard Lakes - Our Heads, Our Hearts on Fire Again
slowthai - Thoughts
Shelter - Yes I Can
Bad Operation - Bad Operation
Conway the Machine - Ameenah's Van
Hayley Williams - Find Me Here
Enforced - Hemorrhage
MF DOOM & BADBADNOTGOOD - The Chocolate Conquistadors
Through Sand - New Ways