Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Hayley Williams, slowthai, The Chills & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Madlib and Four Tet, Mozzy, Little Dragon and Moses Sumney, Ric Wilson, The Chills, Blood Menace, Dollar Signs, The Besnard Lakes, slowthai, Shelter, Bad Operation, Conway the Machine, Hayley Williams, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Madlib & Four Tet - Road of the Lonely Ones

Mozzy - Keep Hope (ft. Blxst)

Little Dragon & Moses Sumney - The Other Lover

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Bill Callahan - Sea Song (Robert Wyatt cover, ft. Mick Turner)

The Lasso - Satellite

Ric Wilson - Trunk Music

Lande Hekt - December

The Chills - You're Immortal

Annakarina - You Weren't Ready

see through person - change your name

Blood Menace - Antagonist

Dollar Signs - Negative Blood

The Besnard Lakes - Our Heads, Our Hearts on Fire Again

slowthai - Thoughts

Shelter - Yes I Can

Bad Operation - Bad Operation

Conway the Machine - Ameenah's Van

Hayley Williams - Find Me Here

Enforced - Hemorrhage

MF DOOM & BADBADNOTGOOD - The Chocolate Conquistadors

Through Sand - New Ways