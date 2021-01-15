Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Julien Baker, Mogwai, Blanck Mass & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Blanck Mass, Gatecreeper, Fruit Bats, Citizen, Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird, Mogwai, Sleaford Mods, Shame, Field Music, Julien Baker, CARM ft Sufjan Stevens, Glitterer, La Femme, Mouse on Mars, Dan Wriggins, Flo Milli, DaBaby, Tribulation, Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou, Buck Meek, Nyck Caution, Descendents, Monolord, Smoke DZA, AFI, Eyehategod, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Julien Baker - Hardline

Sleaford Mods - Top Room

Shame - Human, for a Minute

CARM - Song of Trouble ft. Sufjan Stevens

Hazing Over - Jock

Blanck Mass - Starstuff

Gatecreeper - Starved

Fruit Bats - Holy Rose

Ship Thieves - Nothing Now

SOM - Awake // Sedate

Citizen - I Want To Kill You

Thirdface - Villains!

Dreamwell - Sayaka

Terminal Bliss - Anthropodmorbid

Shortly - I Want My Book Back

Jane Weaver - Heartlow

GHLOW - Hold On

Major Murphy - Access

Nightshift - Power Cut

Mush - Seven Trumpets

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird - Sweet Oblivion

Mogwai - Ritchie Sacramento

Painted Shrines (Woods, Skygreen Leopards) - Gone

AZITA - Online Life

Beautify Junkyards - Dupla Exposicao

Miss Grit - Impostor

Field Music - Orion from the Street

Glitterer - Didn't Want It

La Femme - Foutre Le Bordel

Moodoïd & Stephanie Lange (of Saâda Bonaire) - Puissance Femme

Hiss Golden Messenger - Sanctuary

Mouse on Mars - Artificial Authentic

Dan Wriggins - The Diner

Indigo Sparke - Everything Everything

Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Lost in Love (Air Supply Cover)

Rat Tally - Shrug

Flo Milli - Roaring 20s

DaBaby - Masterpiece

Ghetts - Skengman (ft. Stormzy)

Iba Mahr - Street & Lane

Runkus - Everybody Going Live (ft. Naomi Cowan)

Caithlin de Marrais - Once in A Lifetime (Love) (ft. Mark Duplass)

Tribulation - Funeral Pyre

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - Orphan Limbs

Buck Meek - Two Saviors

Nyck Caution - Bad Day (ft. Denzel Curry)

Raccoon City - Carnation

Midnight Sister - Escalators

Descendents - That's The Breaks

Monolord - I'm Staying Home

Smoke DZA - Lavish (ft. Conway the Machine, prod. 38 Spesh)

Kitty Kat Fan Club - Choked by the Weeds

Five Iron Frenzy - Lonesome for Her Heroes

AFI - Twisted Tongues

Eyehategod - Fake What’s Yours